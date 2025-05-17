Revs Blaze New Trail, Sprint Past Boxcars for Saturday Night Victory

York, PA: Bubba Alleyne made his York Revolution debut a memorable one, tying a single-game franchise record with four stolen bases to spark a 7-5 victory over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Saturday night in front of 4,092 fans at WellSpan Park. The Revs improve to 13-7, establishing the best 20-game start to a season in franchise history, as they continue to lead the North Division by two games in first place and will go for a series sweep on Sunday.

A former Los Angeles Dodgers prospect and University of Maryland star, Alleyne stole home in the bottom of the seventh for his fourth stolen base of the night, tying Wilson Valdez (2014) and Alonzo Harris (2018, twice) for a piece of Revs history with the all-time single-game mark.

York grabbed an early lead, scoring three times in the bottom of the second. Marty Costes led things off with a base hit to left center and stole second base. With Costes still at second and two outs in the inning, Alleyne came back from an 0-2 count to battle on with a walk, and as the duo executed a double steal, Costes scored when third baseman Osvaldo Abreu couldn't handle catcher Isaias Quiroz' throw, allowing Costes to cross the plate on the error. Jeffrey Wehler launched a two-run homer to right center as the Revs suddenly led 3-0.

York starter Danny Denz was excellent in four innings, allowing just one unearned run on three hits, two of which were kept in the infield. Quiroz' sac fly in the fourth cut York's lead to 3-1 but that was the only damage done to Denz who lowered his season ERA to 0.71.

Lukas Galdoni initially struggled to decipher Saturday night's strike zone as a trio of walks loaded the bases in the fifth, but the righty made a big escape deflecting an Errol Robinson grounder to short where Wehler completed an inning-ending double play to get out of the inning.

Welington Dotel rocketed a solo homer to right in the sixth as the Boxcars persisted to within 3-2.

Hagerstown starter Daniel Corcino had retired 10 of 11 after Wehler's second inning homer until Frankie Tostado hammered a double off the center field fence to lead off the sixth. After advancing to third on a ground out, Tostado scored as Costes lined an RBI single to left center over a drawn-in infield for a 4-2 lead.

The Boxcars remained resilient, tallying three hits off reliever Dallas Woolfolk in the seventh, but while Robinson's two-out double to the gap in left center slashed the lead to 4-3, Joe Campagna was nailed at the plate attempting to score the tying run, as Alleyne added an outfield assist to his debut performance, with Jalen Miller handling a deflected cutoff attempt and firing a strike to catcher William Simoneit for the tag at the plate.

The Revs immediately padded the lead with three in their half of the seventh, widening the margin to 7-3. Alleyne was hit by a pitch to begin the inning and promptly swiped second and third. After a walk to Wehler who was caught attempting to steal second, Miller walked to reoccupy first base and drew a pickoff throw from reliever Branden Noriega. Alleyne bolted from third and dashed home, scoring without a throw as he stole second, third, and home in the seventh inning alone. After Miller stole second for the Revs' seventh stolen base of the night, Justin Connell connected on a two-run homer to left center, his fourth of the year.

Noah Denoyer took care of the eighth inning in scoreless fashion, while Mauricio Llovera had to battle his way through the ninth. Coming off three consecutive scoreless outings, the righty hit Miles Williams with a pitch to begin the inning and surrendered a single to Jesus Lujano (3-for-4). After snaring a broken bat comeback liner for the first out, Llovera walked Campagna to load the bases, bringing the tying run to the plate. Robinson rolled a grounder to first that nearly resulted in a game-ending 3-6-1 double play, but while Robinson was called safe which allowed a run to score, Llovera argued the call as a second run crossed the plate. Abreu reached on an infield single to bring the go-ahead run to the plate, but Llovera nailed down the victory, striking out Dotel looking to end it.

Notes: The Revs have won six straight against the Boxcars, improving to 7-1 head-to-head on the season. York has won five of its first seven series of the year. The Revs tied a season-high with seven steals as a team, matching their total from Opening Night, tied for the sixth-highest single-game total in Revs history. The Revs lowered their team ERA from 4.57 to 4.54, moving into the league's top ranking. Connell extended his season-opening on-base streak to 17 consecutive games. Tostado doubled twice, increasing his league-leading total to an incredible 15 doubles in the first 20 games. The Revs homered twice and have now hit 24 long balls as a team, the league's third most; Connell leads the way with four round trippers while seven players have multiple long balls and 12 different players have hit at least one.

