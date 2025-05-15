Revs' Tough Visit to Waldorf Ends with Extra-Inning Loss

May 15, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Waldorf, Md.): The York Revolution suffered their first sweep of the season at the hands of the Atlantic League's hottest team, falling to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, 4-3 in 10 innings on Thursday night at Regency Furniture Stadium.

For much of the night, it appeared that history could be on the Revs' side as Wes Scott (five innings) and Lukas Galdoni (sixth inning) completely dominated Southern Maryland's offense, combining for 12 strikeouts through six no-hit innings.

Jalen Miller cracked a game-opening leadoff homer to left center in the top of the first, giving the Revs their first lead of the series.

York doubled the lead to 2-0 in the fifth as Jeffrey Wehler and Ryan Higgins singled to set the table, Miller walked to load the bases, and Alerick Soularie drove a sac fly to center field.

Scott became the 15th pitcher in Revs history to strike out the side in order in the first inning to begin a game, and tied his career-high with nine punchouts through just five innings. His only baserunners reached on a pair of hit batters and a walk as the righty did not allow a hit.

Galdoni whiffed the side in order in the sixth, extending the combined no-hit bid to six innings, one out shy of matching the longest in franchise history.

Southern Maryland broke up the no-no with three consecutive singles off reliever Noah Denoyer in the bottom of the seventh. Alejandro De Aza sparked the Blue Crabs' comeback with a leadoff single to right center and pinch hitter Brett Barrera singled to put runners at the corners. Gio Digiacomo singled to plate the first run while advancing the tying run all the way to third, setting up Dondrei Hubbard for a game-tying sac fly as the lead vanished into a 2-2 deadlock.

York's best chance to retake the lead prior to extras came in the eighth as Frankie Tostado slapped his league-leading 12th double down the third base line and Brandon Lewis launched a deep fly to left center but saw it caught in the middle of the warning track for the second out.

Mauricio Llovera and Hunter Dula fired perfect frames in the eighth and ninth, sending the Revs to extras for the fourth time this season.

With Higgins at second to begin the tenth, Miller set down a sacrifice bunt advancing Higgins to third. Justin Connell smashed an RBI single to left as York led again, 3-2. Connell stole second base, but the Revs were denied of any further runs as Lewis sent another deep drive to the gap but this time it was reeled in on a terrific running grab by right fielder Ethan Wilson to end the inning.

Closer Cam Robinson recorded a quick fly out to right from Hubbard in the bottom of the tenth, but it was long enough to advance Digiacomo to third. A pair of walks from Robinson, who had walked just two all season, loaded the bases. With the middle infield at double play depth, Jackson Loftin bounced a soft grounder to short, resulting in a game-tying error as the ball came up on a charging Wehler. John Taylor finished Southern Maryland's comeback win, chopping a base hit through the right side for just their fourth hit all night and only the fourth allowed in eight appearances by Robinson all season, as the Revs were dealt their first walk-off loss of the year.

Notes: Southern Maryland has won 11 of 13 after starting the season 0-5. York has lost three straight for the first time this season, falling to 11-7 overall. The Revs still lead the North Division by one game over both Long Island and Staten Island for first place. Scott's nine strikeouts tie his career-high set in a start with Lexington against York last August; he has struck out 17 batters in 11.0 innings over his last two starts. Revs pitchers whiffed 16 Blue Crabs, one shy of tying their season-high of 17 strikeouts which they've accomplished twice. York pitchers lead the league with 183 strikeouts as a staff. York pitchers allowed three earned runs or fewer for the fifth straight game, but lost all three in Southern Maryland despite strong efforts on the mound. York's offense entered the series leading the league in runs scored but was held to just five runs in the three games. Miller's leadoff homer was the Revs' third of the year, coming from three different players (Tomo Otosaka, Connell). Soularie's sac fly was the Revs' ninth of the season and his fourth. Connell extended his on-base streak to 15 consecutive games to start the year.

Up Next: The Revs return home to open a six-game homestand on Friday at 6:30 p.m. against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. York righty Tyler Palm (0-0, 4.32) faces Boxcars righty Jorge Martinez (0-2, 6.43) in the opener. Promotions include Go Green Night presented by York County Solid Waste Authority as the first 1,000 fans get a Bento Box presented by York County Solid Waste Authority, WellSpan Wellness Weekend (Mental Health), PSECU Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Jersey Auction to benefit Children's Miracle Network, Panthers in the Park, Engineering/STEAM Night, and White Claw Happy Hour in the White Claw Terrace from 5:30 - 6:30pm presented by Ace Distributing (1/2 Off White Claws). Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.