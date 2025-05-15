Legends Show Fight, But Rockers Ride Big Inning to 18-8 Win

Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends showed flashes of resilience at the plate on Thursday night, racking up 14 hits and eight runs, but an early avalanche from the High Point Rockers proved too much to overcome in an 18-8 loss. The defeat drops the Legends to 12-6 but doesn't obscure some encouraging offensive signs in the heart of the lineup.

Despite falling behind 8-1 after a rocky third inning, Lexington continued to chip away. Brian Fuentes had a double and drove in two runs, while Curtis Terry and Kole Cottam each notched three-hit performances. Xane Washington added his first home run of the season, part of a multi-RBI effort, and Ryan McCarthy joined in with a late homer of his own as the Legends refused to fold.

The third inning was the outlier in what was otherwise a competitive contest for much of the night. Starter Colton Eastman was hit hard early, allowing six runs in just over two innings, but Lexington's bullpen battled to limit further damage. Christian Edwards gave the club a needed middle-inning bridge, striking out five across 4 1/3 frames before the game broke open again late.

Lexington's lineup continued to show depth one through nine, with only one starter held hitless. Cottam's breakout performance was a welcome sight as he doubled three times, and Washington in the leadoff role added a spark the team will need going forward. The Legends also flashed some clean defensive execution, turning a pair of double plays and committing no errors.

The Rockers' hot bats broke the tie in the South Division with Lexington, and they now lead by one game. There won't be any time to waste however, as Lexington will now head on the road to High Point to face the Rockers in a three-game series in North Carolina. Following that series the Legends will head over to Gastonia for a three-game series before returning home.

They will return to Lexington on Friday, May 23rd, for a series against the Charleston Dirty Birds. That Friday night will pitch at 7:00 PM, and will feature Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act during the game as well as postgame fireworks. Saturday, May 24th, will be Military Appreciation Night at Legends Field, presented by Hicks & Funfsinn, and more amazing postgame fireworks. That series will conclude on Sunday, May 25th, with Sunday Funday, presented by the YMCA, and Kids Club Day, presented by Great Clips.







