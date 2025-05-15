Ducks Burned by Ghost Peppers in Series Finale

May 15, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Gastonia Ghost Peppers 5-2 on Thursday night in the final game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Gastonia took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning on Justin Wylie's RBI double and Patrick Mazeika's run-scoring groundout off Ducks starter John Gant. Long Island countered with a run in the bottom of the frame on JC Encarnacion's RBI single through the left side off Ghost Peppers starter Raynel Espinal. An RBI single to right-center off the bat of Kole Kaler in the fifth tied the game at two.

The Ghost Peppers went in front 3-2 in the seventh on Eric De La Rosa's RBI double to left field. Sacrifice flies off the bats of Wylie and Patrick Mazeika in the eighth stretched Gastonia's lead to 5-2.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Gant pitched six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk while striking out six. Espinal tossed four and one-third innings of two-run ball, giving up five hits and a walk with five strikeouts. Duane Underwood Jr. (1-0) earned the win, pitching three and two-thirds scoreless innings of relief, yielding two hits while striking out five. Bernardo Flores (1-1) took the loss, conceding a run on two hits and a walk in one inning, though he struck out the side. Nick Snyder picked up his fifth save with a scoreless ninth, striking out two.

Cody Thomas led the Ducks offense with two hits, a run scored and two stolen bases. Taylor Kohlwey added a pair of hits for the Flock.

The Ducks hit the road on Friday to begin a three-game series against the Lancaster Stormers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Penn Medicine Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Zach Plesac (2-1, 4.50) gets the start for the Ducks against Stormers southpaw Keylan Killgore (0-2, 6.45).

Long Island returns home on Friday, May 23, to open a three-game set with the Staten Island FerryHawks. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer to save $15 when spending $50 or more (dine-in) and one (1) free appetizer when spending $30 or more (delivery/pick-up) from The Tap Room to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







