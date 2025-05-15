Lizandro Rodriguez's Contract Purchased by Blue Jays

May 15, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced infielder Lizandro Rodriguez's contract has been purchased by the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

"We are very happy that Lizandro has received this opportunity," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He plays the game hard, and we wish him the best of luck with the Blue Jays."

Rodriguez appeared in three games with the Ducks. He recorded one hit, one RBI, one run and one walk. On Sunday, May 11, vs. Lancaster, he drove home the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning with a sacrifice fly to right field off Ryley Gilliam. He made his Ducks debut on May 7 at Staten Island in game two of a doubleheader.

The 22-year-old has four seasons of professional experience in the Kansas City Royals organization (2021-24). In 263 games, he compiled a .254 batting average and a .349 on-base percentage along with 22 home runs, 107 RBIs, 153 runs, 227 hits, 40 doubles, 11 triples, 58 stolen bases and 114 walks. Most recently, the Dominican Republic native played 68 games combined in 2024 with Single-A Columbia and High-A Quad Cities.

Rodriguez becomes the third member of the 2025 Ducks to have his contract purchased by a Major League or foreign organization. He joins first baseman Seth Beer (Philadelphia Phillies, May 13) and first baseman Ryan McBroom (SSG Landers, Korea, April 21). An Atlantic League best 10 Ducks players had their contract purchased during the 2024 season. By leading the league, Long Island was the inaugural recipient of the ALPB's Player Transfers Award.

