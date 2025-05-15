Another Scare, But The Stormers Survive

May 15, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The 27th out monster tried to creep out from under the bed and snatch another win from the Lancaster Stormers on Thursday evening.

Ryley Gilliam stepped in and ended the threat.

Gilliam struck out one time Lancaster utility player Chad Sedio to close out a three-run inning as the Stormers held on for a 9-8 win over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars in the series finale at Meritus Park.

The win gave Lancaster their first series victory since opening weekend at Long Island.

The Stormers, thanks to three RBI apiece from Mason Martin and Yeison Coca, carried a 7-5 lead into the ninth inning. This time, the Stormers produced two much needed insurance runs, set up by a Nick Lucky double to left center. Brandon Wagner made it 8-5 on a strange sacrifice fly to center field, and a double steal between Lucky and LeDarious Clark brought the ninth run home.

Those runs looked to be another layer of security as Jackson Rees opened the ninth with his fourth straight strikeout. Then, things began to unravel. Gary Mattis stung a single up the middle, and Joe Campagna walked. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third. Ossie Abreu picked up one with a single to center, and another scored when Errol Robinson chopped out to short.

Chris Kwitzer kept the game alive with a single to center to slice the lead to 9-8.

Ross Peeples, reluctant to go to a sixth pitcher for the night, marched Gilliam in, and the right-hander made quick work of Sedio to quell the nightmare and send Lancaster home with the win.

Coca and Danny Amaral collected three hits apiece for Lancaster while Martin homered and doubled. Mattis rapped out three hits for the host club while Campagna knocked in three runs, two on a homer.

Scott Engler (2-0) earned the win over Matt Reitz, who surrendered the Martin homer leading off the seventh.

Lancaster will entertain the Long Island Ducks to start a three-game series on Friday at Penn Medicine Park. Keylan Killgore (0-2) will start for Lancaster against Zach Plesac (2-1) in a rematch of last Saturday's 1-0 Long Island win.

NOTES: Lancaster has played 10 one-run games already this season with a 3-7 record...Martin's homer was his first since May 1 in York and his 32nd as a Stormer in 78 games...The game was the longest of the season for Lancaster at 3:43...Amaral and Lucky paced the Stormers with five hits apiece in the series.







