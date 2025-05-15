Staten Island Avoids the Sweep

May 15, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Staten Island Ferry Hawks bounced back with a dominant win against the Charleston Dirty Birds, powered by an explosive offense and a strong bullpen performance.

Charleston Key Performances

Travis Demeritte (RF): 3-for-4, 2 2B, .218 AVG.

Joseph Rosa (SS): 2-for-4, 1 BB, .235 AVG

Pitching Breakdown

Staten Island:

Starter Morgan McSweeney allowed 2 runs over 4 innings, while the bullpen (Guzman, Meeker, Higgins, Andrews) pitched 5 scoreless innings, combining for 6 strikeouts and scattering 5 hits.

Charleston:

Starter Kyle McGowin managed 5 innings of 2-run ball, but the bullpen faltered, giving up 7 runs over the final four innings.

Key Moments

Staten Island's offense erupted in the 8th inning with 4 runs on 5 hits, highlighted by Fontana's bases-clearing double.

Charleston's bats were stifled in the late innings, with Staten Island's relievers combining for 6 strikeouts in the final 3 inning

Game Impact:

The Ferry Hawks avoided a series sweep with their most dominant performance of the series, improving to 1-2 in the series. Their offensive surge was led by the top of the lineup, with Dues and Fontana combining for 9 hits and 7 runs.







Atlantic League Stories from May 15, 2025

