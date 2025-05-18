Ducks Strike Early to Take Series Finale from Stormers

May 18, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 10-4 on Sunday afternoon in the final game of a three-game series at Penn Medicine Park.

The Ducks jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning on Cody Thomas' solo home run to right-center field off Stormers starter Noah Bremer and JC Encarnacion's two-run double down the left field line. Six more runs came home in the second to make it 9-0 Long Island. Chad Pike's solo homer, RBI singles by Thomas and Taylor Kohlwey, a two-run double by Encarnacion and an RBI double by River Town did the damage.

Mason Martin put Lancaster on the scoreboard in the sixth with a two-run home run to right field. Long Island got a run back in the seventh on Ronaldo Flores' RBI groundout to short, making it a 10-2 game. Martin added a second two-run homer to right in the bottom of the seventh to close the gap to six, but the Stormers would get no closer.

Ducks starter David Griffin (3-0) earned the win, tossing five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out four. Bremer (0-1) took the loss, conceding eight runs on seven hits and a walk in just one and two-thirds innings with one strikeout.

Kohlwey led the Ducks offense with four hits, an RBI and three runs scored. Encarnacion added three hits, four RBIs and a run, while Town contributed three hits and an RBI. Thomas added two hits, two RBIs and two runs.

The Ducks continue their road trip on Tuesday night when they open a three-game series against the Staten Island FerryHawks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Left-hander Mitchell Senger (0-1, 3.93) gets the start for the Ducks against FerryHawks southpaw Jack Mahoney (1-1, 5.06).

Long Island returns home on Friday, May 23, to open a three-game set with the Staten Island FerryHawks. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer to save $15 when spending $50 or more (dine-in) and one (1) free appetizer when spending $30 or more (delivery/pick-up) from The Tap Room to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

