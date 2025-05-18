Revs Cap Huge Weekend with Blowout of Boxcars to Complete Sweep

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution put together another huge day offensively, crushing the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 17-5 to complete a second consecutive weekend sweep on Sunday afternoon at WellSpan Park.

Jalen Miller homered twice and posted his second six-RBI performance of the weekend to highlight the onslaught.

Atlantic League batting and on base leader Justin Connell homered, drove in four, and reached base safely five of six times.

Frankie Tostado was 5-for-5 with a pair of doubles and reached safely all six times at-bat as York set a season-high with 17 runs, tied a season-best with 15 hits for the second time in the series, and drew a whopping 11 walks, also a season-high.

The Revs improve to 14-7, the best 21-game start in franchise history, maintaining a two-game lead for first place in the North Division.

Hagerstown nabbed a first inning lead on a two-out RBI single up the middle by Welington Dotel, but it did not take long for the Revs to answer.

Connell quickly got the ball rolling, working a one-out walk from Hagerstown starter Eduardo Rivera. After advancing to second on a wild pitch, Connell raced the whole way home from second base on another wild pitch when catcher Joe DeLuca was unable to locate the ball by the backstop. Three more walks followed to load the bases, and Alerick Soularie provided his fifth sac fly of the season for a 2-1 lead.

Dotel clubbed an opposite field homer to right center in the third, tying the game at 2-2. He accounted for the only two runs allowed by Revs starter Foster Pace who worked four innings on short rest, holding an opponent to just two runs for the fourth time in five outings this season.

The Revs went back ahead in the fourth, once again taking advantage of a walk before putting their speed to use. This time it was Bubba Alleyne drawing a one-out free pass and coaxing two errant pickoff throws from Rivera to advance to third. That preceded Rivera's third wild pitch of the day, bringing Alleyne home for a 3-2 lead. With two outs, Miller connected on a solo homer to left center for a 4-2 lead on his third homer in four days.

Chad Coles (1-0) took care of a scoreless fifth out of the Revs bullpen, finishing the frame on a bizarre caught stealing. Catcher William Simoneit blocked a ball in the dirt that caromed hard in front of home plate and directly to Coles who turned and fired to second to nail Joe Campagna attempting to advance on what became a 2-1-6 caught stealing.

The Revs put together their second biggest inning of the year, scoring seven times in the bottom of the fifth to bury the Boxcars. Tostado (single) and Brandon Lewis (double) set the table, chasing Rivera. Reliever Michael Saturria induced a ground out with the infield drawn in for the first out, but walked Soularie to load the bases and walked Simoneit to force in a run. With two outs, Jeffrey Wehler took a bases loaded walk, and Miller greeted reliever Matt Reitz with a two-run single to right center. Connell capped the eruption with a three-run homer to right center as the lead ballooned to 11-2.

Coles mostly dominated the sixth with three swinging strikeouts. The exception was DeLuca who connected on a solo homer to right that traveled 460 feet, the Atlantic League's furthest batted ball of the season to date.

Errol Robinson parked a two-run homer to right field in the seventh as Hagerstown pulled within 11-5.

The Revs answered in their half of the seventh, scoring three times to go up 14-5. Wehler served a one-out single to center and stole second before taking third base on a wild pitch. With two outs, Connell lined an RBI single to left center. Tostado found an open third base line for his second double of the game, putting runners at second and third. Lewis' RBI single brought Connell home, and an error by Robinson at shortstop plated Tostado.

The Revs put the finishing touches on the bloodbath in the eighth. Alleyne smoked a one-out single to center for his first Revs hit and Wehler walked. Boxcars reliever Jack Maruskin buzzed Miller with a 94 mph fastball under his chin, and Miller responded by drilling his second home run of the day, a three-run statement shot to right center to close out the scoring. It was the Revs' biggest run total of the season surpassing their 12-2 victory from Friday night.

Ian Churchill closed it out with two scoreless innings including a spectacular sliding play in foul territory by Soularie in right field for the second out of the ninth.

Notes: The sweep is the third of the year for the Revs and their first at home. It is their second sweep against the Boxcars as they improve to 8-1 in the season series having won seven straight. They have swept Hagerstown in seven of the first 11 series in franchise history and are now 27-7 all-time head-to-head. Hagerstown falls to 4-17 overall. The Revs have won four straight home games improving to 8-4 at WellSpan Park. The Revs scored their first two runs of the game without a hit and had three runs on just one hit before eventually tying their highest hit total of the year (15). Miller's two-homer game is the Revs' first of the season as he now has four home runs in the past four games. His six-RBI performance is his second in three contests. Miller joins Scott Grimes, James Shanks, Ian Bladergroen, and Andres Perez as the only five players in Revs history to have two six-RBI performances. The previous record for shortest span between six-RBI games was nearly one month apart (both Shanks and Bladergroen in 2010). Miller scored three times and leads the league with 28 runs while ranking second with 24 RBI despite batting at the top of the Revs order in each of the last eight games. Connell went 2-for-3 and now leads the league with a .404 average; he has reached safely in all 18 games played and his .551 on-base percentage is 62 points higher than the next closest player. Tostado jumps to fourth in the league with a .371 average and leads the league with 33 hits including an incredible 17 doubles and 21 extra-base hits in just 21 games. Tostado's five-hit game is the 14th in Revs history and first since Rudy Martin Jr went 5-for-6 on June 2, 2024 at Long Island. It's the first 5-for-5 performance since Melky Mesa did it on September 7, 2021 at Lancaster and just the second time that a Revs player has tallied five hits in a home game without making an out (Kennard Jones went 6-for-6 on June 30, 2008 vs Newark). The top four in York's order went a combined 13-for-19. The top two combined for 10 RBI and the top three combined to score nine runs. York scored 36 runs in the series, one run shy of a top-five three-game series output in franchise history.

