Two Bombs Help Rockers Pull away from Lexington

May 18, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, NC- The High Point Rockers used back-to-back homers from Luis Gonzalez and Ben Aklinski in the fifth inning to break open a tight game and went on to defeat the Lexington Legends 9-3 on Sunday afternoon at Truist Point. The victory gave the Rockers a 2-1 series win.

With the win the High Point Rockers continue leading the Atlantic League's South Divison at 15-6. Lexington is in second at 13-8.

The Legends ignited the game with a homer from Brady Whalen off High Point starter Erich Ulemen (W, 1-1) in the first inning, giving Lexington 1-0 lead. The Rockers answered in the bottom half of the first when Evan Edwards drilled a two-run double off Nic Laio (L, 4-1) to put High Point ahead 2-1.

Max Viera tripled with Aidan Brewer aboard to put High Point ahead 3-1.

Lexington's Jerry Huntizger lashed a triple to center field and then scored on an infield ground out by Xane Washington pulling the Legends to within a run at 3-2 in the third.

Jordan Luplow's second homer of the season in the third putting lifting High Point to a 4-2 advantage.

The Rockers put the game away with five runs in the fifth to take a 9-2 lead. Gonzalez and Alinkski launched back-to-back homers, Edwards scored on a wild pitch and Aidan Brewer drew a bases loaded walk. Drew Mendoza scored on a sac fly off the bat of Viera.

Xane Washington homered for the Legends in the top of the sixth to cut the score to 9-3.

Ulemen pitched five innings, allowing only six hits and striking out two. Cooper Casad made his first appearance of the season and went three strong innings, striking out three.

Righty Tommy Doyle closed out the ninth inning for High Point, recording three strikeouts.

Edwards led the Rockers with three hits and a pair of RBI while Viera, Gonzalez and Luplow each had a pair of hits. Viera finished with two RBI.

After an off day on Monday, High Point will start a three-game series at Charleston against the Charleston Dirty Birds on Tuesday night.

NOTES: The High Point Rockers signed former North Carolina State catcher Jack Conley earlier Sunday afternoon. Conley reunites with Evan Edwards since they last played together at NC State in 2018. Conley appeared in nine games with Campeche in the Mexican League in 2025 before signing with the Rockers.







Atlantic League Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.