Stormers Offense Shines

May 20, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers put on their best offensive show of the season on Tuesday evening, downing the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, 14-5, at Penn Medicine Park.

Lancaster used four homers and four doubles on the power side of the game but also stole six bases en route to the romp.

Hagerstown jumped ahead on Welington Dotel's two-run double off the right field wall in the first, but Lancaster's first four batters of the evening reached base on quirky singles off David Richardson (0-4). All four scored, and the Flying Boxcars could never make up the ground.

Nick Lucky hit the first of the four home runs, a solo shot in the third for a 5-3 lead. Doubles by Yeison Coca and LeDarious Clark made it 6-3 in the fourth, the Hagerstown made its way back off Noah Skirrow (3-1) with a pair in the fifth inning keyed by Gary Mattis' double inside the third base bag.

Once the bullpens took over, the game headed in opposite directions. Lancaster's quartet of Jackson Rees, Scott Engler, Phil Diehl and Kyle Johnson limited the Boxcars' offense to five scattered singles over the remaining four innings. On the other hand, the Stormers unloaded off right-hander Matt Reitz and lefty Brandon Noriega in the final two trips to the plate.

Nick Ward and Mason Martin crushed consecutive homers to right to greet Reitz in the seventh. Then, the running game came into play with Lucky walking and stealing second and third, followed by Ariel Sandoval stealing second after reaching on a fielder's choice. Coca capped the inning with a double to left center.

Alex Isola clubbed a three-run homer to right in a four-run eighth against Noriega.

Jesus Lujano went 4-for-5 in the loss for Hagerstown.

The two clubs are scheduled to meet again Wednesday at 6:45. Matt Swarmer (0-2) will make the start for Lancaster against Dominic Picone (0-1). Fans may tune into FloBaseball, beginning at 6:40.

NOTES: Ward and Martin hit the first pair of consecutive homers for the Stormers on the season...Martin's homer was his fourth in the last five games and his 35th in 82 games as a Stormer...Engler threw his seventh straight scoreless appearance...Lucky stole three bases and tied Clark for the team lead with seven...Lancaster has won 21 of 25 meetings against Hagerstown over the past two years...The Stormers set season highs in runs, homers and total bases (30) in a single game.







Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.