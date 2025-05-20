Ninth Inning Magic Propels Ducks to Victory over Ferryhawks

May 20, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Troy Viola of the Long Island Ducks at bat

(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Duck defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 8-6 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

Long Island took a 2-0 lead in the top half of the first inning against Staten Island starting pitcher Jack Mahoney on an RBI groundout off the bat of Troy Viola and a Mahoney wild pitch. The Flock scored four more times in the second for a 6-0 advantage, highlighted by a leadoff opposite-field home run to right by Ronaldo Flores and a two-run single from Cody Thomas.

The FerryHawks scored a run in the second and two in the third off Ducks starter Mitchell Senger to get to within 6-3 on a Tim Borden RBI single, a Mark Contreras run-scoring groundout and a wild pitch thrown by Senger. The home team tied the game at six in the seven thanks to a two-out, three-run home run to left centerfield by Matt Scheffler.

The visitors jumped ahead for good in the ninth as Troy Viola plated Chris Roller and JC Encarnacion with a two-run-single to left with two men away off reliever James Meeker. Peyton Williams shut the door in the bottom of the frame for his team-leading fourth save of the season.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Senger allowed three runs on two hits in five innings pitched, walking six while striking out two. Mahoney surrendered six runs (five earned) on eight hits in six innings of work, walking two and striking out eight. Jacob Asa (1-0) notched his first win as a member of the Flock with a scoreless inning of relief. Meeker (1-2) was tagged with the loss after giving up two runs on three hits in one inning of work to go along with a pair of strikeouts.

Roller led the Ducks offense with three hits and three runs scored along with a stolen base.

The Ducks and FerryHawks continue their three-game series on Wednesday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Sterling Sharp (0-0, 6.75) gets the start for the Ducks against FerryHawks righty Morgan McSweeney (1-0, 2.00).

Long Island returns home on Friday, May 23, to open a three-game set with the Staten Island FerryHawks. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer to save $15 when spending $50 or more (dine-in) and one (1) free appetizer when spending $30 or more (delivery/pick-up) from The Tap Room to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

