Martin's 3-Run Blast Powers Gastonia to 6-4 Win over Lexington

May 20, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

GASTONIA, N.C. - Richie Martin capped off a five-run fifth inning for the Ghost Peppers with a three-run homer, leading Gastonia to a 6-4 win against Lexington on Tuesday night.

Martin's blast followed a 410-foot homer off the bat of Narciso Crook and an RBI single by Dalton Guthrie. After collecting just one hit over the first four innings, Gastonia exploded for five in the fifth and took a 5-3 lead over the Legends.

Martin's long ball was his seventh of the season, tying him with Eric De La Rosa and Justin Wylie for the team lead.

De La Rosa hit his seventh on Sunday at Staten Island. As for Wylie? He teed off for the seventh time three innings after Martin gave his team the lead on Tuesday, which made it 6-4 in favor of Gastonia.

In addition to providing his team an insurance run, Wylie extended his on-base streak to 22 games, meaning he's reached safely in every game this season.

Duane Underwood Jr. made his first start of 2025 after allowing just one run in 13.2 relief innings to start off the year.

The right-hander went four innings, allowing three runs on eight Lexington hits.

Gastonia's bullpen went the rest of the way (five innings) without surrendering an earned run. Cory Thompson faced the minimum through two frames, with Kent Hasler, Nick Horvath and Nick Snyder all going one inning to finish things off.

Snyder picked up his fourth save of the season, and has now thrown nine scoreless innings this year.

The Ghost Peppers improved to 8-14 with the victory, and look to take the series on Wednesday. Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Peppers and Legends is at 12:30 p.m.







