Lancaster Falls To Hagerstown

May 21, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The weather was cold and damp at Penn Medicine Park Wednesday night as the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars struck early and often en route to a 6-3 win over the host Lancaster Stormers.

It began when right-handed starter Matt Swarmer (0-3) yielded a leadoff single to Jesus Lujano. Hagerstown second baseman Gary Mattis followed that up with an RBI triple. After that, designated hitter Joe Campagna knocked Mattis in with a double.

Swarmer retired the next three batters after Hagerstown established that early 2-0 advantage. The Flying Boxcars continued the assault into the second, adding four runs on four hits in the top of the second. That offensive outburst included a two-run homer by Campagna and an RBI double off the right field wall by Joe DeLuca. Hagerstown totaled five extra-base hits in the first two frames, and led 6-0.

Lancaster jumped halfway back, however, when right-fielder Ariel Sandoval stepped to the dish after back-to-back walks to start the bottom of the second by Picone (1-1). The righty bat-handler launched his first home run of the year up the grassy slope in left. The ball traveled 422 feet and came off the bat at 106 miles per hour.

Beefy right hander Christian Scafidi came in to relieve Swarmer of his duties to start the third, and the second-year Stormer was lights out. Over three innings of work, Scafidi allowed no runs on three hits and punched out four.

The Lancaster reliever's effort went for nought as the Stormers' bats just couldn't find a rhythm. Lancaster was unable to score the rest of the way despite drawing two additional walks and getting a one-out double in the third by Alex Isola. The Stormers left six runners on base and, after five full innings, and a lot more rain, the contest was delayed, and eventually called. Lancaster fell to 9-14 on the season, while Hagerstown tallied its 5th victory to go along with 18 defeats.

The Stormers finish up their three-game series with the Flying Boxcars tomorrow morning at 11. Left-hander Keylan Killgore (0-2) is set to make his fifth start of the season. Killgore will be opposed by Hagerstown lefty Mike Kickham (0-2). Fans may tune into the action on FloBaseball, beginning at 10:55.

NOTES: Scafidi has allowed one earned run in his last 13 innings...Lancaster's other rain-shortened game this season was also a 6-3 loss, falling in six innings to Gastonia on May 3...Mason Martin lost a five-game hitting streak, going 0-for-3...His six-game streak to open the season remains the team's longest this year.







