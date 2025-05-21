Big First Inning Lifts Ferryhawks over Ducks

May 21, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release









Long Island Ducks outfielder River Town

(Long Island Ducks, Credit: Joe Doll) Long Island Ducks outfielder River Town(Long Island Ducks, Credit: Joe Doll)

(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks 10-7 on Wednesday morning in the middle game of a three-game series at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

The Ducks made it 1-0 in their favor when Chris Roller cracked a leadoff home run to left field on the third pitch of the contest thrown by Staten Island starter Morgan McSweeney. The FerryHawks answered with five runs of their own in the home half of the frame against Long Island starter Sterling Sharp, highlighted by a bases clearing three-run triple off the bat of Mark Contreras.

Staten Island scored a run in the second, two more in the third and one in the fourth for a 9-1 advantage thanks to a Pablo Sandoval solo home run to left, an Eddy Diaz two-run base knock and a Brandon Martorano RBI double. Long Island got to within 9-2 in the sixth thanks to a Cody Thomas sacrifice fly. Trailing 10-3 in the ninth, the Flock batted around and scored four times to cut the deficit to three runs on a Justin O'Conner two-run base hit, a Chad Pike RBI groundout and a wild pitch. With runners at the corners and two down, Jack Lynch represented the tying run, but Robbie Baker struck out Lynch swinging for his first save of the season as the Ducks rally fell just short.

McSweeney (2-0) picked up the win, allowing two runs on four hits over six innings pitched to go along with a strikeout. Sharp (0-1) was tagged with the loss, surrendering eight runs on seven hits in three innings of work, walking and striking out three.

River Town led the way offensively for the Flock with a double, triple, run scored and a pair of walks.

The Ducks and FerryHawks wrap up their three-game series on Thursday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Zach Plesac (2-1, 3.15) toes the rubber for the Ducks against FerryHawks left-hander Adalberto Mejia (0-2, 6.00).

Long Island returns home on Friday, May 23, to open a three-game set with the Staten Island FerryHawks. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer to save $15 when spending $50 or more (dine-in) and one (1) free appetizer when spending $30 or more (delivery/pick-up) from The Tap Room to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

Images from this story







Atlantic League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.