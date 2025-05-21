Revs vs. Blue Crabs Game Suspended

May 21, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(York, Pa.) This evening's York Revolution game against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs has been suspended after the completion of 4 innings due to persistent inclement weather and forecasted rain.

The game will be completed on Thursday, May 22, as part of a single-admission continuation of tonight's game beginning at 11 a.m. The Revolution and Blue Crabs will immediately follow the completion of that game with 7-inning matchup to finish off the series. Gates will open at 9:30 a.m.

Tickets from tonight's suspended game may be exchanged for tickets to any remaining 2025 regular season home game (subject to availability).

Tickets from tonight's suspended game may be exchanged for tickets to any remaining 2025 regular season home game (subject to availability).

Exchanges can be made in person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at WellSpan Park or by calling the ticket office at (717) 801-HITS. On game days, the ticket office is open from 10 a.m. until the end of the fifth inning. On non-game days, it is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.







