Rockers Dispatch Birds in Charleston

May 21, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The High Point Rockers scored six runs in the first four innings en route to a 12-4 win over the Charleston Dirty Birds on Wednesday night at GoMart Park. The win gives the Rockers a four-game winning streak and their 17-6 record matches the club record for best record after 23 games.

First baseman Evan Edwards continued his torrid streak, hitting another home run and driving in four runs.

High Point continues to own the best record in the Atlantic League at 17-6 and have a 3.5 game lead over second place Lexington in the South Division. The Legends split a doubleheader with Gastonia on Wednesday.

The Rockers' Ben Aklinski drew a two-out walk in the first then scored on a home run by Edwards, his second in as many nights and his league-leading 11th round-tripper of the season.

The Rockers increased their lead to 3-0 in the third when Aklinski beat out an infield hit, moved to third on a single by Edwards and scored on a sac fly by Jordan Luplow.

Edwards drove in two more runs in the fourth as High Point surged to a 6-0 lead.

Charleston got on the board in the bottom of the fourth as J.J. Matijevic and Alsander Womack each hit solo homers off Rockers starter Kent Emanuel (W, 3-0).

Drew Mendoza homered in the fifth to put High Point on top 7-2. In the seventh Max Viera double home a pair of runs to increase the margin to 9-2. A solo homer by Luplow in the eighth along with a Jack Conley RBI double and another Viera run-scoring double put the game away at 12-2.

Charleston tacked on a pair of runs in the eighth off reliever Matt Frisbee on a Tyler Hill two-run homer.

High Point and Charleston conclude the three-game series on Thursday at 6:35 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.