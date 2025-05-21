Dirty Birds Fall to the Rockers 12-4

May 21, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







The High Point Rockers showcased their firepower, scoring in six innings to dominate the Charleston Dirty Birds 12-4. A balanced offense, highlighted by clutch hitting and strong pitching from starter Kyle Emanuel, helped secure the Rockers' second consecutive win in this series.

Key Performances

High Point Highlights:

Evan Edwards (1B): 3-for-4, HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB (.378 AVG).

Drew Mendoza (3B): 1-for-5, HR, RBI (.284 AVG).

Jordan Luplow (LF): 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, SF (.276 AVG).

Max Viera (2B/SS): 2-for-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI (.321 AVG).

Pitching: Kent Emanuel (W, 3-0): 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 6 K (3.21 ERA).

Charleston Highlights:

JJ Matijevic (1B): 1-for-4, HR, RBI (.275 AVG).

Alsander Womack (2B): 2-for-4, HR, RBI (.377 AVG).

Tyler Hill (C): 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB (.310 AVG).

Pitching Breakdown

High Point:

Starter Kyle Emanuel allowed only 2 runs across 6 innings, striking out 6.

The bullpen contributed 3 innings, allowing 2 runs on 2 hits.

Charleston:

Starter Jamison Hill (L, 1-2): Allowed 7 runs (6 earned) over 5 innings, including 2 home runs.

The bullpen struggled, yielding 5 more runs across 4 innings.

Key Moments

High Point's Quick Start: A two-run rally in the 1st inning set the tone, with Max Viera's double driving in a run.

Back-to-Back Blasts: Edwards and Mendoza homered in the 4th inning, extending the lead to 6-2.

Insurance Runs: High Point added five runs between the 7th and 8th innings, highlighted by Viera's second double and Edwards' RBI single.

Charleston's Offense: Solo homers by Matijevic, Womack, and Hill accounted for all of Charleston's runs, but they couldn't close the gap.

Game Impact:

The Rockers' potent offense and efficient pitching overwhelmed the Dirty Birds, continuing High Point's strong series performance. Charleston will aim for better results in the next game as they try to avoid the sweep.







