Revs Stun Crabs with Late Comeback

May 21, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(York, Pa.): Brandon Lewis' walk-off sac fly in the bottom of the ninth capped a four-run comeback as the York Revolution stunned the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, winning 7-6 for their fourth consecutive win. The Revs improve to 15-7 and increase their first place lead to three full games in the North Division.

Trailing 6-2, the Revs mounted a huge rally in the bottom of the eighth. Jalen Miller started things with an infield single and Justin Connell walked. A wild pitch advanced both before a walk to Frankie Tostado loaded the bases with no outs. Marty Costes nailed an RBI single to center to cut the deficit to 6-3, chasing reliever Andre Scrubb who did not record an out.

Lewis greeted Noah Williamson with an RBI grounder to first, pulling York within 6-4 while advancing runners to second and third. Michael Berglund was hit by a pitch to reload the bases, and after just two batters faced by Williamson, Southern Maryland attempted a pitching change which was initially permitted. The Revs dugout alertly pointed out to the umpiring crew that Williamson had only faced two batters. Following a lengthy discussion, Rule 5.10(h) was invoked, forcing Williamson back into the game to face his required third batter. Jeffrey Wehler took advantage, lining a two-run single to left, tying the game at 6-6.

Blue Crabs closer Jimmie Sherfy was granted entry and escaped further damage with a pop up and a strikeout, but the Revs scratched across a run an inning later to finish the job.

Miller again started things in the ninth with a leadoff infield single to put the winning run aboard and stole second. Connell walked and a Tostado fielder's choice landed runners at the corners. The Blue Crabs elected to intentionally walk Costes, loading the bases to set up a force at any bag. Lewis capitalized on his opportunity, lofting the Revs' league-leading 14th sac fly of the season toward the right field line with Miller tagging and sprinting home ahead of Ethan Wilson's throw for their second walk-off win of the year.

York trailed by four runs twice in Tuesday's game, including a 4-0 deficit at the end of a half inning.

Revs starter Matt Walker entered the game on a 12.1-inning walkless streak but issued free passes to the first two batters and a two-run triple to right by Dondrei Hubbard. Alejandro De Aza singled to right as the Blue Crabs led 3-0 before an out was recorded. A two-out error brought home De Aza with the fourth run.

The Revs answered right away in their half of the first as Miller walked, stole second, and took third on an error. Connell drilled an opposite field two-run homer to right, his third long ball in as many games, immediately slashing the deficit in half at 4-2.

York did not score again until the eighth inning comeback as Southern Maryland starter Shawn Semple survived his 35-pitch first inning and retired 12 straight until Miller reached on an infield single with two outs in the fifth. Semple lasted six innings and allowed just two runs on four total hits.

Walker bounced back nicely from his 41-pitch first inning, retiring the side on six pitches in the second and striking out Ryan McCarthy to leave the bases loaded in the third. A two-out wild pitch brought home a run in the fourth, but Walker survived five innings with only one further run scoring after the shaky first.

Dallas Woolfolk fired a perfect frame in the sixth for his third scoreless outing in four appearances with York.

Southern Maryland added an insurance run in the seventh as Hubbard doubled, advanced to third on a fly out by sliding around a tag attempt despite a great throw from right fielder Bubba Alleyne, and scored on Brett Barrera's sac fly to push Southern Maryland's lead to 6-2.

Noah Denoyer dominated the eighth, striking out the side in order before the comeback took shape.

Cam Robinson (3-1) struck out a pair around a two-out single for a scoreless ninth, earning the win.

Notes: The four-game winning streak is the Revs' third streak of four wins or more this season. York's 15-7 record is a franchise best through 22 games. The Revs have won five straight at home, improving to 9-4 at WellSpan Park. The comeback win is the eighth of the year for the Revs, their fourth comeback from down three runs or more, and their third comeback from down four runs or more. It's their second win when trailing after seven innings and their fifth win when tied heading into the final inning (5-2). It's their fifth victory decided in their final at-bat. Miller collected three infield hits and scored three times, increasing his league-leading run total to 31. Connell has homered in three straight, hit safely in seven straight, and reached safely in all 19 games played; his two-run homer gives him 10 RBI in the past five games. Denoyer has struck out 21 batters in just 10.2 innings; it's the fifth time in nine appearances he has struck out at least three batters. Robinson has three wins and five saves in nine appearances. The win is the Revs' first against the Blue Crabs this season, having been swept at Southern Maryland last week. York has won four straight since that series while Southern Maryland (11-11) has now lost four straight.

Up Next: York righty Wes Scott (1-1, 3.32) faces Southern Maryland right hander Ian Kahaloa (2-1, 5.29) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Promos include Bark in the Park presented by Stateline Canine, Winning Wednesday presented by PA Lottery, Jewish American Heritage Night, and Maple Donuts Voucher Redemption Night. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







