Legends Hold Their Own in High Point, Drop Tight Series

May 19, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Lexington Legends went into High Point tied for first place and poised to take over the top slot in the South Division alone. While they came up short in the series, dropping two of three, the weekend showed Lexington has the pieces to compete - even if a few cracks were exposed along the way.

Friday was all Lexington. The Legends put up 11 runs and made it look easy in an 11-3 rout, blowing things open with a six-run seventh inning. Tanner Tully was sharp on the mound, and Xane Washington sparked the offense with three hits, two RBIs, and a pair of steals. Pedro Gonzalez added the knockout punch with a two-run homer late. It was the kind of win that showed how dangerous this team can be when everything clicks.

Saturday was the opposite story. The Legends got buried early in a 17-0 loss - their worst of the year. Three errors, a shaky start from Wilton Castillo, and a cold night at the plate all added up to a forgettable showing. Still, these games happen over a long season, and Lexington didn't look rattled by the lopsided score.

Sunday's finale was more competitive, though the Legends fell 9-3. They showed more life offensively, getting homers from Washington and Brady Whalen, and finished with eight hits on the day. But some early mistakes and a rough start from Nic Laio proved too much to overcome. Even in the loss, Lexington looked far more like themselves.

The Legends conclude the series at 13-8, still firmly in the hunt at the top of the division. They'll need to clean up the defense and tighten up the rotation, but there's no reason to hit the panic button. High Point showed why they're a tough out - and Lexington showed they're not far behind.

The Legends now head over Gastonia to face off against the Ghost Peppers in a three-game series, including a doubleheader on Wednesday.. They will return to Lexington on Friday, May 23rd, for a series against the Charleston Dirty Birds. That Friday night will pitch at 7:00 PM, and will feature Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act during the game as well as postgame fireworks. Saturday, May 24th, will be Military Appreciation Night at Legends Field, presented by Hicks & Funfsinn, and more amazing postgame fireworks. That series will conclude on Sunday, May 25th, with Sunday Funday, presented by the YMCA, and Kids Club Day, presented by Great Clips.







