Dirty Birds Sweep Southern Maryland After Winning 8-5 on Sunday

May 19, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







The Charleston Dirty Birds rallied late to secure a victory over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in a closely contested game. Zach Daniels powered the Dirty Birds' offense with two home runs and 4 RBI, while Charleston's bullpen held firm in the final innings

Charleston Key Performances

Zach Daniels (CF): 2-for-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R (.238 AVG).

J.J. Matijevic (1B): 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, BB (.282 AVG).

AlsanderWomack (2B): 2-for-4, 2 R, SB (.371 AVG).

Frank Moscatiello (S, 2): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K (2.31 ERA).

Pitching Breakdown

Charleston:

Starter David Lebron went 5 innings, allowing 3 runs on 5 hits while striking out 7.

The bullpen combined for 4 innings, surrendering 2 runs while striking out 3.

Southern Maryland:

Starter Maceo Campbell pitched 4 innings, giving up 2 runs but issued 4 walks.

Reliever Rafi Vazquez (L, 2-1): Allowed 3 runs in 1.1 innings, contributing to Charleston's late-game rally.

Key Moments

Southern Maryland jumped out in the 3rd inning with a 3-run rally, highlighted by De Aza's 3-run homer.

Charleston tied the game in the 6th inning, sparked by Zach Daniels' first home run and an RBI single from Benjamin Blackwell.

The Dirty Birds pulled ahead in the 7th inning with Zach Daniels' second homer, a 3-run shot, to make it 8-3.

Southern Maryland fought back with Pearce Howard's 2-run homer in the 8th, but the Charleston bullpen shut the door.

Game Impact:

Charleston's late-inning power and disciplined bullpen performance were the difference-makers. Zach Daniels' multi-homer game proved decisive, as Southern Maryland couldn't contain the Dirty Birds' offense. The victory strengthens Charleston's momentum.







