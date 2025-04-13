Hawk Fest Returns on April 19th

April 13, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Staten Island FerryHawks are thrilled to announce the return of their annual Hawk Fest on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. This exciting day of community and baseball action will feature a special appearance by 1986 New York Mets World Series Champion Sid Fernandez, a first look at your 2025 FerryHawks roster, and a full-team autograph session.

1986 Mets World Series Champion Sid Fernandez On Hand

Fans won't want to miss the chance to meet Sid Fernandez, a key member of the Mets iconic 1986 World Series team. Known for his dominant relief performance in Game 7 against the Boston Red Sox, Fernandez struck out four batters and retired seven consecutive hitters, helping secure the championship for New York. During Hawk Fest, Fernandez will be available for a special paid autograph session from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Two exclusive packages are offered:

$30 Package: Includes one Sid Fernandez autograph and one FerryHawks game ticket.

$52 Package: Includes two Sid Fernandez autographs and two FerryHawks game tickets.

Tickets for these limited autograph experiences can be purchased now by clicking HERE or by visiting ferryhawks.com

See Your 2025 FerryHawks In Action

At 11:00 AM, the 2025 Staten Island FerryHawks will take the field for a scrimmage game, giving fans their first glimpse of this season's roster in action. The team boasts an exciting mix of talent, including the return of four-time World Series Champion and 2012 World Series MVP Pablo Sandoval. "Kung Fu Panda" is back after a standout 2024 season with the FerryHawks, where he hit .248 with 10 home runs and 79 RBIs. Also returning is recently re-signed journeyman, Drew Maggi. The seasoned veteran spent 13 years in the minors before getting called up to the show in 2023 for the Pittsburg Pirates, the same team that drafted him in 2008. Manager Mark Minicozzi also returns to guide the team into the new season, his fifth year managing in the Atlantic League and second with the Hawks.

Full Team Autograph Session

Following the scrimmage, fans are invited to stick around for a full-team autograph signing session. This is your chance to meet your 2025 FerryHawks roster, snap some photos, and grab autographs from rising stars and veterans alike. The event is free to attend, offering baseball fun for all ages.

Hawk Fest promises a day full of excitement, community spirit, and the best view in baseball! For more information or to purchase Sid Fernandez autograph packages, visit FerryHawks.com or call 929-594-2957. Make sure to follow us on social media @FerryHawks, for the latest up to date news and announcements about Staten Island's team!

