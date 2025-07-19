Southern Maryland Falls, 10-4, to Lexington on Saturday

The Lexington Legends powered their way past the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Saturday night with a 10-4 victory.

Lexington took an early lead, scoring two in the second and fourth innings. After falling behind 4-0, Southern Maryland responded.

The Crabs scored twice in the fifth after Pearce Howard reached on an error, which scored Jamari Baylor and Sam Dexter reached on a fielder's choice to score Giovanni Digiaciomo.

Despite making it 4-2, Lexington tallied four in the fifth to take an 8-2 lead.

In the sixth, Brett Barrera spanked a two-run shot to right to cut the deficit to 8-4, but Lexington added to their lead with two runs in the eighth to make it 10-4.

Southern Maryland has now dropped consecutive games in Lexington and fall to 40-32 overall and 4-5 in the second half. The Crabs will look to salvage Sunday's game with first pitch at 2:00 p.m.







