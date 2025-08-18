Edwards Powers Rockers to Series Finale Win, 10-6

A huge day from Evan Edwards and a seven-run 7th inning pushed the High Point Rockers past the Charleston Dirty Birds, 10-6, in Sunday's series finale at GoMart Ballpark.

High Point's Bats Explode:

Evan Edwards went 2-for-5 with two homers (15) and five RBI.

Luke Napleton went 4-for-5 with a homer (4) and an RBI.

Max Viera collected four hits, including two doubles, and scored twice.

Ian Yetsko added a double and an RBI.

Pitching Notes:

Erich Uelmen (W, 4-3): 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K.

Charleston starter Anthony Diaz (L, 2-3): 4.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, 2 HR allowed.

Dirty Birds Highlights:

James Nelson went 2-for-3 with a homer (28), double, three RBI, and two walks. He also stole his 40th base.

Joseph Rosa homered (18) and drove in two.

Alsander Womack chipped in a 2-for-5 day with an RBI.

Benjamin Blackwell tripled, singled, and scored a run.

Team Totals:

High Point: 10 R, 14 H, 9 RBI, 3 HR, 3 2B

Charleston: 6 R, 12 H, 6 RBI, 2 HR, 1 3B, 1 2B

Charleston rallied late with five runs over the final three innings, but High Point's decisive 7th inning surge proved too much to overcome.







