Southern Maryland Tops Staten Island 5-4

Published on August 26, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs defeated the Staten Island Ferry Hawks 5-4 in Tuesday's series opener.

The Blue Crabs scored three runs in the first. Jackson Loftin hit a leadoff double before coming in on an Alejandro De Aza RBI double. An Ethan Wilson triple and a Brett Barrera sacrifice fly made it 3-0.

Staten Island scored twice in the sixth to make it 3-2 before a Sam Dexter RBI single in the bottom of the frame to give the Crabs a 4-2 lead. In the eighth inning, the Ferry Hawks tallied two runs to tie the ballgame at 4-4, but a Sam Dexter RBI single gave the Crabs the lead back at 5-4.

Endrys Briceño came in for the ninth and earned the save to secure the Blue Crabs third straight win.

Connor Overton was stellar. He allowed two runs through six innings and struck out seven batters.

With the win, Southern Maryland improves to 55-50 overall and 19-23 in the second half. Wednesday's game is set for 6:30 p.m.







