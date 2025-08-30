Flying Boxcars Take Win Over Rockers

Published on August 29, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HAGERSTOWN, MD - The High Point Rockers recorded just six hits and stranded eight runners on base, and despite starting pitcher Erich Uelmen working through 4.1 innings of no-hit baseball, the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars defeated the Rockers 3-1 at Meritus Park on Friday night.

Both Uelmen (L, 4-4) and Hagerstown starter Quinton Martinez exchanged scoreless frames before Hagerstown opened the scoring in the bottom of the sixth inning. A one out walk to Gary Mattis brought Bryce Cannon to the plate, who lined a single into center field for the first Boxcars hit of the evening. The very next batter, Ossie Abreu, promptly stung a ball to the left-center gap that brought both runners across the plate, making it a 2-0 game.

High Point began the seventh with a leadoff walk from Nolan Watson before a hard hit comebacker was gloved by Andrew Simone (W, 1-2) and began a 1-6-4 double play to end the inning. In the eighth, the Rockers bats finally found the scoreboard. Braxton Davidson, making his first plate appearance after Ben Aklinski was ejected in the fifth inning arguing a borderline strike call, drew a leadoff free pass. Then, two batters later, it was Evan Edwards who drove a double into right-center that brought Davidson in to cut the deficit in half at 2-1.

However, the Boxcars were quick to respond, adding that run right back in the bottom of the frame thanks to an Abreu double that set up Mark Black to knock a seeing-eye single under the dive of Max Viera and bring Abreu in to stretch the lead back to 3-1, which went final.

The loss drops High Point to 65-44, and after Gastonia's win tonight, the Rockers fall to three games out of first place in the South Division second half race. As for Hagerstown, they improve to just 27-82 on the season. High Point has lost five of its last six games, and will have a chance to rebound in the middle game of the series on Saturday night.

RHP Fin Del Bonta-Smith (0-3, 3.40) will make the start for the Rockers. He will be opposed by Hagerstown RHP Julian Minaya (0-9, 6.75). First pitch is slated for 6:00 from Meritus Park. Rockers fans can catch all the action on FLOBASEBALL.TV and on the MixLR app.







