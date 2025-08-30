Missed Opportunities Haunt Ducks on Friday Night

Published on August 29, 2025

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 4-2 on Friday night in the fourth game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Long Island rallied for two runs with two outs in the second inning on Chad Pike's two-run single to right field off Revolution starter Mike Kickham. Ryan Higgins closed to gap to 2-1 in the third with a two-out solo home run to left field off Ducks starter David Griffin. Higgins second longball of the night was a two-out, three-run shot to left in the fifth, putting York on top 4-2.

Kickham (9-8) earned the win, tossing six innings of two-run ball, allowing nine hits while striking out eight. Griffin (6-2) took the loss, giving up four runs (one earned) on three this and a walk over six innings with two strikeouts. Brendan Cellucci collected his seventh save with a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out two.

Seth Beer led the Ducks offense with three hits and a run scored. Leobaldo Cabrera and Ronaldo Flores each added a pair of hits as well.

