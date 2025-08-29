High Point Rockers-United Way Host CANpaign September 4

Published on August 29, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers and the United Way of Greater High Point (UWGHP) are excited to announce the CANpaign Food Drive Night for Thursday, September 4 at Truist Point. The Rockers will play the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at 6:35 p.m. and fans will receive free admission by bringing three non-perishable food items to exchange for a ticket to the game.

The community-focused event aims to support local food pantries and help families in need while fans enjoy an evening of Rockers baseball.

Rockers fans can bring their three non-perishable food items directly to the gate in exchange for a standard box ticket to the game. First pitch will take place at 6:35 p.m. for the September 4 contest.

The Rockers have the best record in the Atlantic League in 2025 and have already secured a spot in the postseason playoffs. High Point will host a playoff game at Truist Point on Tuesday, September 23 with additional games possible on September 24 and 25. Tickets to all Rockers games, including the postseason, are available online at www.HighPointRockers.com and at the Rockers Box Office.







Atlantic League Stories from August 29, 2025

High Point Rockers-United Way Host CANpaign September 4 - High Point Rockers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.