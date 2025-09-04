Cellucci Delivers in Dominant Month

Published on September 4, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution pitcher Brendan Cellucci

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution are pleased to announce that reliever Brendan Cellucci has been selected as the Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month for the month of August. He becomes the Revs' third monthly award-winner this season, joining closer Cam Robinson who was selected ALPB co-Pitcher of the Month in May and Frankie Tostado who was the ALPB Player of the Month in July.

Cellucci went the entire month without allowing a hit, covering 11.1 dominating innings. The lefty was 1-0 with seven saves in 11 scoreless appearances, walking two and striking out 21, a rate of nearly 17 strikeouts per nine innings.

All but two of his appearances with York have occurred in the month of August. Having signed on July 30, he debuted with a scoreless inning that night allowing just one hit. He has not allowed a base hit since and began his month of September picking up where he left off, notching his eighth save in as many tries on Wednesday night against Lancaster while striking out the side.

Overall, Cellucci has 26 strikeouts in 13.1 innings with York, overwhelming opposing batters to the tune of 17.55 strikeouts per nine innings. He has retired 40 of 46 total batters including 39 of his last 43 with 26 of those being strikeouts. He has now gone 12 appearances (12.1 innings) without allowing a hit, and has established franchise records for longest scoreless streak to begin a Revs career at 13 appearances and 13.1 innings, eclipsing the previous marks of 12 outings and 12.1 innings set by Scott Rice in 2011. He also boasts the highest velocity pitch by a Revs hurler this season at 98.4 mph.

A native of Philadelphia, the 27-year-old flamethrower played his college ball at Tulane University and was a 12th round pick of the Boston Red Sox in the 2019 draft. He spent six years in the Red Sox system reaching Triple-A the past two years including 17 outings with Worcester earlier this season where he was managed by former Revs first baseman Chad Tracy.

Cellucci's award is the 18th individual monthly award in franchise history and seventh by a pitcher. The Revs have had two pitchers selected this season, their first since 2021 when Austin Nicely was selected that September. This season marks the third time in franchise history that the Revs have had three monthly award winners in the same season, having also raked in three monthly awards in both the 2008 and 2019 seasons.

