Rockers Can't Hold Early Lead as Big Bats Lead York to Title

Published on October 1, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The York Revolution overcame an early 3-0 deficit and hit five home runs en route to a 7-4 win over the High Point Rockers to win the Atlantic League Championship for a second consecutive season on Wednesday night at Truist Point.

After the Rockers took a 3-0 lead in the first inning, the Revs rebounded with a steady offensive attack and a bullpen that held High Point to just two hits over the final 4.1 innings.

York wins the best-of-five series 3-1 and becomes the first ALPB team to have two sets of back-to-back championships, having won titles in 2010-11 and again in 2024-25.

The Rockers touched Revs starter Braden Scott for three runs, all with two outs, in the bottom of the first. Luis Gonzalez drew a lead-off walk and stole second while Scott fanned Drew Mendoza and Ben Aklinski. Evan Edwards then skyed a fly ball to short right field that fell between second baseman Jalen Miller and right fielder Jaylin Davis for a single that brought Gonzaez around with High Point's first run. Alex Dickerson then hit the first pitch he saw for a home run to right, putting High Point up 3-0.

The Revs used the long ball to nibble away at the Rockers' lead. Shayne Fontana hit a solo homer leading off the second to cut High Point's lead to 3-1. Kyle Martin did the same leading off the fourth to make it a 3-2 game.

York took the lead with three runs in the top of the fifth, with one out, Miller singled and scored on a double to right-center by Kyle Martin. Caleb McNeely then followed with a two-run homer to dead center to give York a 5-3 lead.

The Rockers clawed one run back in the fifth when Gonzalez was hit by a pitch to start the frame. After a walk to Mendoza, Aklinski lined an RBI single to center to pull the Rockers to within a run at 5-4. With two outs, York brought in Josh Mollerus to retired Luke Napleton on a fly ball to left that Caleb McNeely caught on the warning track.

York's bullpen of Josh Mollerus, Jimmy Burnette, Brendan Cellucci and Nick Mikolajchak didn't strike out a single Rocker but kept the ball in play. The Rockers managed just a single by Aklinski and another by Aidan Brewer over the final four innings.

A solo homer by Jaylin Davis in the eighth and a final solo shot from Elvis Peralta in the top of the ninth propelled the Revs to the win.

Cellucci (W) got the win with 1.2 innings of one-hit relief. Del Bonta-Smith took the loss, allowing seven hits and five runs over 4.2 innings with a walk and five strikeouts.

NOTES: York's championship is its fifth, the most of any active ALPB club. .. Only Somerset with six wins, has more. .. York has now won back-to-back championships, coupling its 2010-2011 titles with 2024-25. .. York is now 15-2 all-time in LCS games and has won all five LCS series. .. The ALPB Championship trophy remains in Pennsylvania for the fourth straight year following the 2022-23 wins by the Lancaster Stormers. .. The North Division has won four of the last five ALPB titles. ..







Atlantic League Stories from October 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.