Flying Boxcars Announce 2026 Alternate Identity

Hagerstown MD - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars announced today that the team will be using an alternate identity on select dates during the 2026 season. An ode to Hagerstown's deep German lineage and history - the Wienerschnitzels.

On the selected dates, the Boxcars will suit up in Wienerschnitzel jerseys, caps, and don a brand new alternate logo.

Hagerstown's German Heritage

The City of Hagerstown has deep German roots. During the 1700s, Western Maryland became a hub for German settlement due to religious persecution and cheap costs of land. One of these settlers was none other than Jonathan Hager - who founded the city of Hagerstown.

In 1762, Hager would lay out the foundation of the town in traditional German style. As one of the first American towns in Western Maryland, Hagerstown's population celebrated many German traditions, spoke the language, and planted the German roots that are still present today.

What is a Wienerschnitzel??

Wienerschnitzel is a traditional German dish - a thin breaded, pan-fried veal cutlet. It is often served with lemon slices, parsley and German sides (spätzle, potato salad, etc.). Visit our concession stands on our German Heritage nights for some German specials (to be announced at a later date).

What's Next?

The Flying Boxcars are excited to reveal their Wienerschnitzel uniforms as the season approaches. Fans can also expect to see Wienerschnitzel merch, German Heritage Nights, as well as Wienerschnitzel themed giveaway items this season. Our full promotional schedule is set to be released in early March. Stay tuned to our social media channels (@goflyingboxcars) and team site (flyingboxcars.com) for all of our latest news and updates.







