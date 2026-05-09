Flying Boxcars Even up Series with Ducks
Published on May 8, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)
Long Island Ducks News Release
Hagerstown, MD - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Friday night in the fourth game of a six-game series at Meritus Park.
Long Island's scoring was highlighted by a Marcus Chiu RBI single, solo home runs from Jorge Bonifacio and Gavin Collins and a run-scoring ground-rule double off the bat of Aaron Takacs. Alsander Womack had three hits, a run scored and a walk, while Bonifacio and Takacs tallied a pair of hits apiece.
The Ducks and Flying Boxcars continue their six-game set on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Meritus Park. Fans can follow all the action live via Dugout TV on HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Ryan Sandberg (1-2, 4.74) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars left-hander Connor Curtis (0-0, 6.00).
Long Island returns home on Tuesday, May 12, to open a six-game set against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.
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Long Island Ducks' Jorge Bonifacio on game night
(Jordan McGregor)
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