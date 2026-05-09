Flying Boxcars Even up Series with Ducks

Published on May 8, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release









Long Island Ducks' Jorge Bonifacio on game night

(Long Island Ducks, Credit: Jordan McGregor) Long Island Ducks' Jorge Bonifacio on game night(Long Island Ducks, Credit: Jordan McGregor)

Hagerstown, MD - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Friday night in the fourth game of a six-game series at Meritus Park.

Long Island's scoring was highlighted by a Marcus Chiu RBI single, solo home runs from Jorge Bonifacio and Gavin Collins and a run-scoring ground-rule double off the bat of Aaron Takacs. Alsander Womack had three hits, a run scored and a walk, while Bonifacio and Takacs tallied a pair of hits apiece.

The Ducks and Flying Boxcars continue their six-game set on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Meritus Park. Fans can follow all the action live via Dugout TV on HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Ryan Sandberg (1-2, 4.74) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars left-hander Connor Curtis (0-0, 6.00).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, May 12, to open a six-game set against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

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