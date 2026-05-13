Boxcars Tie up Series with Blue Crabs

Published on May 13, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Waldorf, MD - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars leveled their series with a 7-4 victory over Southern Maryland on Wednesday afternoon, using a balanced offensive attack and a strong bullpen effort to secure the win.

Southern Maryland jumped out early with three runs, but Hagerstown answered steadily throughout the game. The Boxcars finished with 10 hits, including four extra-base hits, and took control with consistent production up and down the lineup.

Tyler Dearden paced the offense with a 3-for-5 performance that included two doubles and two RBI. Tyler Williams delivered the biggest hit of the afternoon, launching a two-run home run in the fifth inning to help extend the lead. Darick Hall and Cristhian Rodriguez each added two-hit games, while Wehler chipped in a double and Costes reached base with a walk and stolen base. Darick Hall's first hit of the game, and first hit in a Boxcars uniform, was his 1,000th career hit.

On the mound, DJ Johnson worked five innings to earn the win, striking out four while limiting the damage after Southern Maryland scored early. The bullpen took over from there and shut things down. Brennen Oxford and Trey Braithwaite combined for three solid middle innings before Clay Helvey closed out the ninth inning to earn the save.

Hagerstown's pitching staff combined for nine strikeouts and held Southern Maryland to just two earned runs.

Game three of the Black Eyed Brawl is slated for 6:35 on Thursday evening. You can follow along live on Dugout TV by HTN.







Atlantic League Stories from May 13, 2026

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