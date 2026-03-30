Boxcars Add Trio of Arms to '26 Roster

Published on March 30, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Hagerstown, MD - Manager Mark Minicozzi and the Boxcars have announced the signing of three more pitchers to their 2026 pitching staff.

After a dominant campaign in the Frontier League, closer Michael Brewer is headed to the Hub City. Brewer had a career year with Lake Erie and was named a 2025 Frontier League All Star after posting a 2.68 ERA with 15 saves (T2). In the process, Brewer struck out 53 batters through 37 innings out of the pen.

"We're excited to have Michael Brewer as one of the guys who will be a high-leverage reliever for us this season," said Minicozzi. "Coming off a strong 2025 campaign in the Frontier League, Michael posted a 2.68 ERA with 15 saves, proving he has the ability to close out games. We expect him to be a key piece and one of several big arms in our bullpen this year."

Starting pitcher, Connor O'Hara, will head to Hagerstown to become a member of the Boxcars rotation. In 2025, O'Hara posted a standout season at George Mason, before signing with Mark Minicozzi's Staten Island FerryHawks. After just three ALPB appearances, he would have his contract purchased by the Cincinnati Reds.

"We're excited to announce Connor O'Hara is joining the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars for the 2026 season. Connor is coming off a strong 2025 campaign at George Mason University, where he posted a sub three ERA," said Minicozzi. "He continued that success into the summer with Staten Island, earning a contract with the Cincinnati Reds after just one start. Connor is a high-upside arm, and one of the younger pitchers in the league. We expect him to be a key piece in our rotation this season and a guy with the potential to have a big year."

Eddy Demurias will also join the Hagerstown pitching squad after spending 2025 with the Charleston Dirty Birds. Demurias' career began in 2018, when he was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 27th round of the 2018 MLB June Amateur Draft. Demurias would stay with the Reds organization through the 2024 season, reaching the AAA level, before signing in the Atlantic League in 2025.

Last season, Demurias posted a 4.71 ERA in the Atlantic League, with 96 strikeouts through 72 innings of work.

"We're excited to welcome Eddy Demurias to the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars," said Minicozzi. "Eddy is an experienced arm coming over from Charleston, where he logged 72 innings and recorded 96 strikeouts. He has the ability to put hitters away, and we're excited to add him to our pitching staff."

- Stay tuned to flyingboxcars.com and social @goflyingboxcars for more roster announcements.







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