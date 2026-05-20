Legends Take Down First-Place Blue Crabs 7-1 Behind Loper, Long Ball

Published on May 20, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends continued their strong week at Legends Field on Wednesday morning, defeating the first-place Southern Maryland Blue Crabs by a final score of 7-1 in front of an Education Day crowd of 4,073 fans.

The Legends jumped on Southern Maryland early and never looked back, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a three-run home run off the bat of Ronnie Dawson. Lexington added two more runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by another towering home run from Brenden Dixon, his league-leading 13th homer of the season.

Dixon finished the day 1-for-2 with two runs scored, two RBIs, and three walks as he continued his torrid stretch at the plate. The second baseman now has 32 RBIs on the year while continuing to establish himself as one of the Atlantic League's top offensive threats.

Ronnie Dawson delivered the biggest swing of the game early, finishing 1-for-5 with four RBIs on his first inning blast. Xane Washington also had a strong afternoon at the top of the lineup, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

On the mound, Jimmy Loper turned in one of his best starts of the season for Lexington. The right-hander worked six innings, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out six Blue Crabs hitters to earn his second victory of the year. Sam Knowlton and Nick Paciorek combined to close out the final three innings and secure the win.

Southern Maryland threatened throughout the afternoon, leaving 12 runners on base, but the Lexington pitching staff consistently worked out of trouble to keep the Blue Crabs off the scoreboard.

With the win, the Legends continue their push in the Atlantic League South Division standings during this pivotal six-game series against Southern Maryland.

The series continues Thursday night at Legends Field with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 PM. Thursday night will feature Thirsty Thursday presented by Miller Lite with drink specials available throughout the evening.







Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2026

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