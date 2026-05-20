Revs Rally Late But Winning Streak Halts in Hagerstown

Published on May 20, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Hagerstown, Md.): The York Revolution threatened late but saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end with a 5-3 loss to the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Wednesday afternoon at Meritus Park. York falls back into a tie for second place with Hagerstown in the North Division at 15-11.

After trailing at the conclusion of just one of the previous 69 innings of baseball, the Revs fell behind in the bottom of the second when Cristhian Rodriguez sliced a two-out RBI double out of the reach of a diving Tomo Otosaka in center for the game's first run.

York answered quickly as Josh Day (4-for-4) led off with a single up the middle and was sacrificed to second by Eddy Arteaga. A balk moved Day to third setting up Otosaka for a game-tying RBI groundout as the score was leveled at 1-1.

Revs starter Nick Mikolajchak seemed to be in control with two outs in the fourth but after a couple of close balls created a 3-1 count, Robert Brooks turned on an inside fastball for a solo homer to left, putting Hagerstown back ahead. Jackson Hauge followed with his own homer to left on the next pitch as the back-to-back jacks put Hagerstown on top 3-1.

The Boxcars added one more in the sixth on Hauge's sac fly to center as Mikolajchak (3-1) was charged with four runs in seven innings. He had allowed just one earned run in each of his previous three starts and no more than two earned runs as he entered the day with a league-best 2.01 ERA.

York's offense struggled to solve Hagerstown righty Connor O'Hara (2-0) who defeated the Revs for the second time this season. He allowed just one run on four hits over seven innings and retired his final eight batters faced to earn the win.

The Revs rallied in the eighth as Day smacked a leadoff double to left and Devonte Brown worked a pinch-hit walk. Otosaka rapped a single through the left side to load the bases with no outs. Brian Rey followed with a line drive sac fly to center as the Revs cut it to 4-2, but Brown was doubled off second on the play as Hagerstown quickly had two outs. Jacob Teter plopped an RBI single in between four fielders in shallow left center to make it a one-run game and Brandon Lewis singled to left, but reliever Clay Helvey entered to retire Mike Rosario on a ground out to keep Hagerstown in front.

Alex Isola added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth with a homer to left against reliever Shane Gray as Hagerstown clubbed three solo home runs in the game, the most allowed in a game by the Revs since April 28.

The Revs did not go quietly as singles by Jackson Ross and Day were alternated with strike outs in the top of the ninth. Otosaka walked to load the bases but Helvey retired Rey on a fly out to left to close it out.

Notes: The Revs' eight-game winning streak was the eighth of at least that length in Revs history and the first since June 2024. It ended one win shy of matching a club record nine-game streak set during the first half of the 2023 season. The eight-gamer is the longest in the Atlantic League so far this season. Hagerstown snapped a four-game slide. Day's four-hit game is the sixth by a Revs hitter this season and tied his career best. Wednesday marked just the second time in the last 12 games that a York starter allowed more than two runs as the Revs rotation owns a 2.90 ERA during that stretch. Mikolajchak's seven innings match a career-best and the most by a Revs starter in a game this season; it is the second time in three starts that he has gone seven. Teter and Lewis both extended hitting streaks to seven games. The game took two hours and 15 minutes, the Revs' quickest nine-inning contest of the season.

Next: York will look to start a new winning streak on Thursday as LHP Braden Scott (2-2, 3.90) faces lefty Connor Curlis (1-1, 5.09) in the third game of the six-game series Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network / Dugout TV beginning at 6:10 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2026

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