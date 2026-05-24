Greene Throws Complete Game Shutout as Legends Split Doubleheader with Southern Maryland

Published on May 23, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends split Saturday's doubleheader against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at Legends Field, falling 3-1 in game one before bouncing back with an emphatic 8-0 victory in the nightcap behind a complete game shutout from Conner Greene.

Southern Maryland took the opener behind a pair of solo home runs in the fourth inning from Viandel Pena and Danny Bautista Jr. The Blue Crabs added another run in the sixth inning on an Ezequiel Pagan sacrifice fly to secure the 3-1 win.

The Legends' lone run in game one came in the bottom of the fourth inning when Mikey Kane delivered an RBI single to score Ronnie Dawson. Kane and Andy Atwood each collected two hits for Lexington while Connor Wilford turned in a quality effort on the mound, allowing three runs over six innings.

Lexington responded quickly in game two as Greene delivered one of the club's strongest pitching performances of the season. The right-hander tossed a seven-inning complete game shutout, allowing seven hits while striking out seven and walking just one to improve to 4-2 on the season with a 2.25 ERA.

The Legends offense broke through in the third inning when Tres Gonzales lined an RBI single to score Xane Washington and give Lexington a 1-0 lead.

Lexington blew the game open in the fifth inning, plating four runs. Curtis Terry highlighted the rally with a two-run double while Andy Atwood and Sergio Guttierez each added RBI hits.

Terry capped off the night with a three-run home run in the sixth inning, his first homer of the season, finishing 3-for-3 with five RBIs in the victory.

Gonzales also starred offensively for the Legends, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI while Jackson Feltner reached base three times.

With the split, Lexington moves to 13-16 on the season as the series concludes Sunday afternoon at Legends Field. First pitch for the series finale against Southern Maryland is scheduled for 2:00 PM as the Legends look to close the gap in the standings against the division-leading Blue Crabs.







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