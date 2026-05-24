Bonifacio's Blast Helps Ducks Defeat Rockers

Published on May 23, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







High Point, NC - The Long Island Ducks defeated the High Point Rockers 9-4 on Saturday night in the fifth game of a six-game series at Truist Point.

The Ducks took a 1-0 advantage in the top half of the first inning on Jacob Robson's run-scoring groundout against Rockers starting pitcher David Hess. Long Island made it 3-0 in the second thanks to a 401-foot two-run home run to left centerfield off the bat of Jorge Bonifacio. High Point tied the game at three one-half inning later on Ryan McCarthy's solo home run to left center and D.J. Burt's two-run shot to the opposite-field in right versus Long Island starter Julian Minaya.

The Flock went back out in front 4-3 in the third on a Kole Kaler sacrifice fly and scored three more times in the fifth for a commanding 7-3 advantage, highlighted by a Kaler run-scoring groundout, a Ronaldo Hernandez sacrifice fly and an RBI base hit from Marcus Chiu. A fielding error plated a run for the Rockers in the sixth which got them to within 7-4, but the visitors added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh to close the scoring out thanks to a Hernandez RBI double and an RBI single from Chiu.

Minaya (1-0) notched his first win in a Ducks uniform, giving up three runs three runs on five hits in five innings of work, walking a pair of batters while striking out four. Hess (1-2) was tagged with the loss, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on six hits across five innings pitched, walking three and striking out two.

Chris Roller had two hits and a pair of runs scored. Robson had two hits, an RBI, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base. Chiu chipped in with two hits and two RBIs and was also hit by a pitch twice.

The Ducks and Rockers wrap up their six-game set on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 3:36 p.m. at Truist Point. Fans can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Harrison Francis (4-0, 3.54) gets the start for the Ducks against Rockers righty Finn Del Bonta-Smith (0-3, 4.13).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, May 26, to open a three-game set against the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from May 23, 2026

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