Ducks' Quartet of Pitchers Stifles Rockers in 9-4 Victory

Published on May 23, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, NC - The High Point Rockers were held to five hits by four different Long Island pitchers as the Ducks took Game Five of the series from High Point, 9-4, on a gloomy Saturday night at Truist Point.

Four different Ducks each drove in a pair of runs while the Rockers were held hitless over the final seven innings.

Long Island got to High Point starter David Hess (L, 1-2) surrendered a game-starting trile to Chris Roller who scored on a ground out by Jacob Robson. In the second, the Ducks grew their lead to 3-0 on a two-run homer from Jorge Bonifacio. Hess allowed six hits and seven runs over his five innings of work.

The Rockers scored all their runs in an explosive second inning in which newcomer Ryan McCarthy, acquired in a trade from the Lexington Legends earlier in the day, homered to right in his first at bat as a Rockers. McCarthy's blast was followed by a double off the wall by Luke Napleton before D.J. Burt blasted his first homer of the year to tie the game at three. Burt's homer was followed by Patrick Sanchez who beat out an infield single but it would be the last hit of the night for the Rockers.

Long Island starter Julian Minaya (W, 1-0), in his first start, turned in a solid outing on Saturday night, allowing three runs on five hits across five innings of work while striking out four.

Four Long Island runs came home between the third and sixth innings, half of which were driven in by second baseman Kole Kaler, who was inserted into the game in the second frame due to an apparent injury to the starter Gavin Collins.

High Point falls to 12-17 as Long Island moves to 16-13. The final game of this six-game set is slated for 3:36 p.m. on Sunday at Truist Point. Rockers will send the righty Fin Del Bonta-Smith (0-3) to the hill opposed by Long Island's Harrison Francis (4-0). Rocker fans can follow the action live on HomeTeamLive.com (DugoutTV) or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from May 23, 2026

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