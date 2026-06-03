Gastonia Ties League Record At Lancaster Expense

Published on June 2, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Gastonia Ghost Peppers tied an Atlantic League record, last set by the 2024 Lancaster Stormers, with an 11-2 thumping of the latest edition of the Stormers Tuesday night at CaroMont Health Park.

With the loss, the Stormers failed to hold on to sole possession of first place for the first time since May 17. Lancaster has now lost six of seven on the heels of their own 11-game winning streak.

Justin Wylie, who was born in Lancaster, led the Gastonia attack with four hits, including an RBI double in the first and a two-run homer in the third. He scored and drove in three runs apiece. Catcher Chandler Seagle and center fielder Nate Scantlin also homered off starting pitcher Noah Bremer (3-2).

Ethan Lindow (4-1) yielded six hits and two runs over the first five innings to pick up the win. Tyler Robertson reached him for an RBI double in the first, but the Lancaster uprising was cut short when Nick Lucky was gunned down on a perfect 7-6-2 relay for the final out. Joseph Carpenter and Tyler Miller teamed up with a pair of doubles in the fifth inning for Lancaster's other run.

The Stormers played the game without Jake Thompson, the league's leading hitter, who was out with a lower body injury.

Lancaster will start Matt Swarmer (0-0) to the hill on Wednesday night against Spencer Adams (5-1). Fans may tune into HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV, starting at 5:55.

NOTES: Jeremy Arocho went 0-for-4 to end a 10-game hitting streak...Nine of the Stormers last 10 games have been decided by four or more runs...Carpenter is 5-for-12 since his return with three extra base hits and three RBI.







Atlantic League Stories from June 2, 2026

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