Southern Maryland OF/1B, Lancaster starter earn honors

Published on June 2, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today announced that Southern Maryland first baseman/outfielder Danny Bautista, Jr. has been named the Player of the Week for May 26-31 with Lancaster Stormers starter Quinton Martinez honored as the Pitcher of the Week.

Bautista, Jr. hit .556 in six games last week as the Blue Crabs won all six contests, taking three each from Staten Island and Lancaster to solidify their first place status in the South Division. Bautista, Jr. had 15 hits in 27 at-bats with five doubles, two home runs, 11 runs scored and 14 RBI. He posted a .963 slugging percentage for the week and a 1.530 OPS. He is currently riding a nine-game hitting streak and a 22-game on-base streak.

Martinez threw seven shutout innings in Lancaster's 10-2 win over the Long Island Ducks on Saturday, May 30. He allowed just three hits with three walks while striking out a season-high eight batters. On the season, Martinez is 4-1 with a 2.25 ERA and has helped the Stormers to first place in the North Division.

After an off day on Monday, the Atlantic League resumes play on Tuesday, June 2 as the Gastonia Ghost Peppers seek to tie the ALPB record for consecutive wins. The Ghost Peppers have won 14 straight games, one shy of the league record of 15. Gastonia has not lost since May 15 but will have their hands full when North Division leader Lancaster visits CaroMont Health Park for a six-game series. South Division leader Southern Maryland will travel to High Point this week while Hagerstown hosts Lexington, Charleston visits York and the Long Island Ducks will entertain the Staten Island Ferry Hawks at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.







Atlantic League Stories from June 2, 2026

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