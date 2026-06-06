Smiling Slugger: Blue Crabs' Bautista Brings Passion and Energy

Published on June 6, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







Scorching hot.

That is how Blue Crabs right fielder and first baseman Danny Bautista Jr. could be described over the previous two weeks. Last week, he earned Atlantic League Player of the Week honors after batting .556 with two home runs, five doubles, and 11 RBI over six games against Lancaster and Staten Island.

"We've been doing some new routines [with hitting coach Jason Camilli] and I've been finding that they are working out for me," Bautista said.

At the end of last week, he had posted a nine-game hitting streak and 22-game on-base streak. Over his previous 12 games, he had posted a .532 average with four home runs, 18 RBI, and a 1.481 OPS with just one strikeout.

"When I fall into later counts, I start missing my pitches. So I'm doing a good job of squaring up balls earlier on."

Although a road trip to High Point has seen his hot streak cool off, Bautista is not letting a small skid affect his cheerful attitude.

"I just hope to go day in, day out, having a smile on my face while doing whatever I can to help the team. We have a great clubhouse, everybody's stitching together and we're having a blast."

Fulfilling those goals, Bautista can be found around the dugout and clubhouse joking with teammates. Being bilingual in English and Spanish, he serves as a vital bridge for the foreign-born players on the Blue Crabs' roster.

On the field, Bautista has been dealing with lofty expectations from a very young age. He is the son of 10-year Major League outfielder and 2001 World Series champion Danny Bautista Sr. Danny Jr. uses his lineage to set a standard for himself, but he doesn't let it define him.

"I believe everybody's different. Obviously, the comparisons are there, but I try to put it to the side. He has always tried to push me to become better than him."

In addition to his father's MLB career, he also spent time in the Atlantic League with the York Revolution and Camden Riversharks during the 2007 season, returning to baseball after a two-year retirement. While his dad was working his way back into a playing routine, Danny was fulfilling his first role in professional baseball.

"It's funny because I was a bat boy in this league when [my dad] was playing with York. So just running around and being involved in baseball at an early age was truly amazing. I found that was my passion early on."

That early passion led to him spending a year in the Dominican Republic, eventually signing with Oakland in 2017 as an international free agent.

"Trying to sing wasn't the main goal. I was more [focused] on getting my reps in. I'm thankful I had the opportunity of signing and we stuck with it."

After six seasons with the Athletics organization, reaching High-A Lansing, Bautista played for Brett Jodie with the Lincoln Saltdogs during the 2025 season. He had a strong season, earning team MVP honors after batting .299 with five home runs and 44 RBI over 97 games while providing stellar defense. The decision to follow Jodie to Waldorf was an easy one for him.

"He's arguably one of the best managers I've ever played for. He really cares for his players and he always pushes guys to find a better [playing] opportunity."

Linking up with Jodie has worked out well, as Bautista is on pace for a career year offensively while the Blue Crabs hold a three-game lead over Gastonia for the lead in the Atlantic League's South Division. Throughout his success, Bautista remains grounded and humble.

"I'm just very fortunate to play this game."

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have been proud members of the Atlantic League since 2008, the third-longest tenured team in the league. With a proud tradition of success on and off the field, many players have found a home while playing in front of Crustacean Nation, the nickname for the Blue Crabs' avid fanbase. A host of former Major Leaguers have played for the Blue Crabs, including Chien-Ming Wang, Pat Mahomes Sr., and team legend Daryl Thompson. Many players have also made it to the Major Leagues after playing with Southern Maryland, including Isaac Mattson of the Pittsburgh Pirates. 2026 marks the 18th season of Blue Crabs baseball at Regency Furniture Stadium, where Clawsome Times Await.







Atlantic League Stories from June 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.