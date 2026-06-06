Two Teter Taters and Shutdown Pitching Lead Revs to Fourth Straight Win

Published on June 5, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







York, PA: Jacob Teter blasted a pair of long balls and the York Revolution pitching staff set down the final 16 batters of the game in a 6-2 victory over the Charleston Dirty Birds on Friday night at WellSpan Park. The Revs (23-17) have won four straight, reaching a season-best six games above the .500 mark.

York trailed initially as Jaylen Smith doubled to lead off the game, advanced to third on a ground out, and scored on Narciso Crook's sac fly for the game's first run.

The Dirty Birds doubled their lead in the second, scoring on a wild pitch but Revs starter Rhett Kouba struck out Cornelius Randolph to leave the bases loaded before leaving two more runners in the third.

Down 2-0, Austin Bates and Tomo Otosaka set the table with singles in the bottom of the third. Two batters later, Teter hammered a three-run homer to right, catapulting the Revs in front, 3-2.

Kouba (2-2) put up a big goose egg in the fourth, striking out Crook to strand two and maintain the lead while kicking off his personal string of seven straight retired to finish six innings.

York added to the lead as Mike Rosario's single to right put runners at the corners in the bottom of the fourth. Drew Ramirez picked up his first professional RBI on a fielder's choice for a 4-2 lead, plating Jackson Ross who reached on an error.

Teter launched a towering solo homer to right in the bottom of the fifth to make it a 5-2 game. It was the sixth multi-homer game of his pro career and the Revs' third this season as Brandon Lewis had the previous two.

Ross took a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth to provide one more insurance run.

York relievers Ryan Shreve, Joely Rodriguez, and Shawn Rapp all worked 1-2-3 innings to close it out.

Notes: The Revs have won 12 of their last 14 home games, improving to 15-7 at WellSpan Park. Otosaka now has a league-best 30-game on-base streak, having reached safely in every game he's played this season; it is a top seven streak in Revs history and the longest since Donovan Casey had a 35-gamer (third longest) in 2024. Brian Rey singled in the second, extending his hitting streak to 12 consecutive games, the Revs' longest streak this season. The Revs have uncorked a league-low 18 wild pitches, as they issued only their fourth in the past 22 games. York's bullpen has worked at least three scoreless innings in four of the past five wins (four of the past six games overall); they own a 2.68 ERA over the past 13 games. York has put together multiple run comebacks in five of their last six victories.

Next: The Revs will go for their fifth consecutive win on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Promos include the Patch Hat and Stronger Than Cancer Patch Giveaway presented by WellSpan Health (first 1,000 fans), Inside-the-Park Fireworks presented by Precision Custom Components, NxtGenRevs Behind the Scenes Tour, and York Literacy Institute - Buck-A-Book. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from June 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.