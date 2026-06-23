From MLB to Comeback Story: Ronnie Dawson Signs with Rakuten Monkeys

Published on June 23, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY. - Ronnie Dawson's baseball journey has taken him from the Major Leagues to South Korea, through one of the most difficult injuries of his career, and now to a new opportunity in Taiwan.

The Lexington Legends announced today that Dawson has signed with the Rakuten Monkeys of Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL), continuing a professional career defined by perseverance, determination and an unwavering love for the game.

For Dawson, the signing marks the latest chapter in a remarkable comeback story. After reaching the Major Leagues with the Houston Astros in 2021 and later continuing his career internationally, Dawson suffered a torn ACL while playing for the Kiwoom Heroes during the 2024 season after a collision with a teammate in the outfield. The injury abruptly ended his season and forced him to begin a lengthy rehabilitation process.

Less than two years later, Dawson has once again earned an opportunity to compete at one of the highest levels of professional baseball outside of Major League Baseball.

A native of Grove City, Ohio, Dawson starred at Ohio State University before being selected by the Houston Astros in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He climbed through the Astros organization and made his Major League debut in 2021 before later spending time in the Cincinnati Reds organization. Following his Major League career, Dawson found success internationally, becoming one of the top foreign players in the Korea Baseball Organization before his injury in 2024.

His determination to return from that setback ultimately brought him back to Lexington, where he quickly became one of the club's most respected veterans and leaders.

"Ronnie's story is one of resilience," said Legends manager Paul Fletcher. "To see a player suffer a season-ending injury like that and then work his way back speaks volumes about who he is as a person. He showed up every day, stayed positive and set an example for everyone in our clubhouse. We're incredibly proud of him and excited to see him earn this opportunity."

Dawson's impact extended well beyond the clubhouse. In 32 games with Lexington this season, he batted .315 with eight home runs, 28 RBI, seven doubles and a .581 slugging percentage while providing veteran leadership for a Legends club competing in the Atlantic League playoff race.

"Ronnie is a pro's pro," said Legends General Manager Justin Ferrarella. "He plays the game the right way, treats people the right way and represents everything you want in a player. He was always the first to sign an autograph, volunteer for a community event or help a teammate. We're grateful for everything he brought to our organization and couldn't be happier to see him earn this opportunity with the Rakuten Monkeys."

Dawson's signing is another example of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball serving as a pathway for players to continue their careers at the highest levels of professional baseball around the world.

The Lexington Legends congratulate Ronnie on this exciting opportunity and thank him for his contributions to the organization. His perseverance, professionalism and leadership left a lasting impact on the clubhouse, and the entire organization wishes him continued success as he begins the next chapter of his career in Taiwan.







Atlantic League Stories from June 23, 2026

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