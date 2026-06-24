Legends Open Homestand with 7-0 Loss to Hagerstown
Published on June 23, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)
Lexington Legends News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Legends returned home Tuesday night to open a series against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, falling by a score of 7-0 at Legends Field.
Hagerstown built an early lead with two runs in the first inning and two more in the second before adding insurance runs throughout the evening. The Flying Boxcars were paced by a strong performance from starter Eddy Demurias, who worked eight scoreless innings to earn his fifth victory of the season.
Trayce Thompson, Gabe Howell, and Juan Gonzalez each collected hits for Lexington. Thompson doubled in the first inning, Howell added a double in the third, and Gonzalez singled in the eighth.
The Legends bullpen provided several bright spots late in the contest. Kayden Campbell struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief, Kaden Spivey recorded three strikeouts in his inning of work, and David Stich closed the game with a scoreless ninth.
Hagerstown was led offensively by Noah Smith, who collected three hits and scored three runs, while Darick Hall drove in three runs and Baron Radcliff added a solo home run.
The Legends move to 24-31 on the season and will continue their series against the Flying Boxcars on Wednesday morning at Legends Field. First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 AM.
Atlantic League Stories from June 23, 2026
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