Southern Maryland Captures Opener against Rockers

Published on June 23, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







WALDORF, Md. - The High Point Rockers dropped a 9-4 decision to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Tuesday night at Regency Furniture Stadium in the first game of a six-game series.

The Rockers were led by Mikey Kane who had three hits including a double and a triple and two hits each from Nick Longhi, Alex Dickerson and Patrick Sanchez.

The Rockers fall to 23-32 while Southern Maryland continues to lead the Atlantic League's South Division at 38-17. The Blue Crabs magic number to clinch the first half title is down to six.

High Point took a 1-0 lead in the first when D.J. Burt walked, stole second, moved to third on Dickerson's fly out to right, and scored on an infield single by Ivan Melendez.

The Rockers grew their lead to 2-0 in the second when Kane and Sanchez hit back-to-back doubles with Kane scoring on Sanchez's hit.

The Blue Crabs tagged High Point starter Justin Jarvis (L, 1-2) for a pair of runs in the bottom of the second. Jackson Loftin reached on a swinging bunt and moved to second on a throwing error. Loftin scored from second on a single by Ezequiel Pagan and, after Pagan stole second, he scored on a single from Danny Bautista, Jr. to knot the score at 2-2.

Southern Maryland added a run in the third to move ahead 3-2. Stephen Paolini and Brody Fahr each drew walks with Paolini scoring on Jackson Loftin's single. The lead grew to 4-2 in the fourth when Bautista tripled and scored on a single by Blue Crab catcher Ryan McCarthy.

McCarthy tagged High Point reliever Dalton Hitt for a solo homer leading off the seventh which led to a three-run outburst and a 7-2 SMD lead. Rockers reliever Matt Solter allowed a pair of runs in the ninth before the Rockers rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth. Kane tripled to start the inning and scored on Sanchez's double. Dickerson then poked an RBI single that plated Sanchez to account for the 9-4 final.

Southern Maryland starter Kyle Virbitsky (W, 5-2) went five innings and allowed six hits and two runs while walking two and striking out seven. Jarvis fanned nine with just two walks in his five innings of work.

Game two of the series is scheduled for Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium. High Point will send righty Yuhi Sako (2-5, 6.06) to the mound to face Southern Maryland righty Connor Overton (4-3, 5.54). Rocker fans can follow the action on DugoutTV.org and the audio on the free MixLR app.

NOTES: The Rockers activated INF D.J. Burt prior to the game and released INF Luca Danos.







Atlantic League Stories from June 23, 2026

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