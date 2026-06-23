ALPB Names Player/Pitcher of the Week for June 16-21, 2026

Published on June 23, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today announced that Gastonia Ghost Peppers catcher/outfielder Chris Proctor has been named the Player of the Week for June 16-21 with Charleston Dirty Birds pitcher Armando Vasquez honored as the Pitcher of the Week.

Proctor, 29, posted a .467 batting average in six games last week as the Ghost Peppers swept a six-game series from the Staten Island FerryHawks. Proctor logged 24 at-bats over the six games with 12 hits, scored nine runs and drove in seven with four doubles and a triple. Proctor recorded multiple hits in each of the final five games and drove in four runs on June 18 in a 26-3 Gastonia victory. During the week, Proctor made three starts in right field, one at DH and two as the Ghost Peppers' catcher.

Vasquez, 25, appeared in three games last week for the Charleston Dirty Birds during a series with the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. Over 4 1/3 innings, Vasquez did not allow a hit, walked just one and struck out seven. For the season, Vasquez has a 2-2 record across 23 appearances, all in relief, with 39 strikeouts in 32 innings with a 4.22 ERA.

After an off day on Monday, the Atlantic League resumes play on Tuesday, June 23 with just nine games remaining until the first half champions are crowned following the completion of play on July 2. The North Division remains a tight race with Hagerstown holding a two-game lead over the Lancaster Stormers and a three-game advantage over the Long Island Ducks with the York Revolution lurking just five games back. Hagerstown will embark on a six-game series at Lexington starting Tuesday night. Lancaster's six-game homestand with Gastonia will have implications in both divisions as the Ghost Peppers are just four games back of South Division leader Southern Maryland. The Blue Crabs magic number is down to seven as they prepare for six home games with the High Point Rockers. Long Island will visit Staten Island for six games as the Ducks make a final push for a first half North Division title. The York Revolution and Charleston Dirty Birds will meet for six games in Charleston starting on Tuesday, June 23.







Atlantic League Stories from June 23, 2026

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