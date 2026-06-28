Southern Maryland Takes Series Finale over Rockers

Published on June 28, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







WALDORF, Md. - The High Point Rockers dropped the series finale to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 6-1 on Sunday afternoon at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The loss drops the Rockers to 26-34. Southern Maryland improved to 40-20 and is on the verge of clinching the Atlantic League South Division first half pennant.

Southern Maryland got to Rockers starter Justin Jarvis (L, 1-3) for three runs in the first and an early 3-0 lead. After walking lead-off hitter Stephen Paolini and number three hitter Viandel Pena, Phillip Sikes smacked a three-run homer to left.

The Rockers got on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth when Luke Napleton led off the inning with a double, moved to third on a single by Mikey Kand and scored on Nolan Watson's sac fly.

The Blue Crabs added a pair of runs in the sixth off reliever Dalton Hitt with Dylan Hoy plating one run with a sac fly and Ryan McCarthy delivering an RBI single for a 5-1 SMD lead. Jackson Loftin's homer in the seventh pushed the lead to 6-1.

Southern Maryland starter Kyle Virbitsky (W, 6-2) earned the win with 5.2 innings of work, striking out eight and walking three.

The Rockers will enjoy an off-day on Monday and then start a six-game homestand on Tuesday. High Point hosts the Charleston Dirty Birds starting Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. Rocker fans can follow the action on DugoutTV.org or listen to the broadcast on the free MixLR app.







Atlantic League Stories from June 28, 2026

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