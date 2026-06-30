ALPB Names Player/Pitcher of the Week

Published on June 30, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today announced that High Point Rockers catcher/outfielder Luke Napleton has been named the Player of the Week for June 23-29 with Hagerstown Flying Boxcars pitcher Eddy Demurias honored as the Pitcher of the Week.

Napleton, 24, hit .500 last week during a six-game series at the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, collecting 12 hits in 24 at-bats. Napleton had two or more hits in five of six games last week as he extended his hitting streak to 12 games. His five home runs, 12 runs scored and 12 RBI led the league for the six games between June 23 and June 29. Napleton had a pair of two home run games and a pair of three-hit games.

Demurias, 28, won both of his starts last week, going 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 innings. He allowed just four hits and held the Lexington Legends scoreless in 14 of his 15 innings. Demurias started and went eight innings in a 7-0 win at Lexington on June 23, allowing just three hits, no walks and recording eight strikeouts. On June 28, the right-hander struck out six and walked one in seven innings of work, allowing five hits, in a 7-3 win over the Legends.

After an off day on Monday, the Atlantic League resumes play on Tuesday, June 30 in the final week of the first half of the season. The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars secured a berth in the postseason by winning the North Division first half title while fellow Maryland native, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, claimed the South Division title. Each club will advance to its respective Division Championship Series which begins on September 15. All 10 ALPB clubs will play split week series with Hagerstown hosting Lancaster before heading to play the Long Island Ducks on the weekend. The Blue Crabs open the week at Long Island before returning home to host the Staten Island FerryHawks. Other mid-week series include the Lexington Legends at the Gastonia Ghost Peppers, the Charleston Dirty Birds visiting the High Point Rockers, and Staten Island heading to play the York Revolution. The second half of the ALPB season will see every club start with a 0-0 record as York, Southern Maryland, Long Island, High Point and Gastonia will celebrate America's 250th Anniversary at home on July 3-5.







Atlantic League Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.