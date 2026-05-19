Brooklyn FC Parts Ways with Women's GM Kevin Tenjo and Head Coach Tomás Tengarrinha

Published on May 19, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn FC today announced that the club has parted ways with General Manager of the Women's Team Kevin Tenjo, Head Coach Tomás Tengarrinha, and Assistant Coach Francisca (Chica) Silva Almoster Moura Ferreira following the recent conclusion of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season.

Tenjo played a key role in the establishment of Brooklyn FC, helping lay the foundation for the club's women's team.

Tengarrinha, who was hired in August 2025, led Brooklyn FC to a 6-14-8 record and a 7th-place finish during the club's second season. The team missed the playoffs for a second consecutive year.

"On behalf of Brooklyn FC, I want to thank Kevin, Tomás, and Chica for their commitment, professionalism, and contributions to this club," said Brian McBride, Sporting Director of Brooklyn FC. "Kevin helped establish important foundations for Brooklyn FC during a pivotal period in the club's growth, and Tomás and Chica brought passion and dedication to our women's team every day. As we look ahead, we are committed to building a culture and sporting identity that positions Brooklyn FC for long-term success."

Brooklyn FC will immediately begin the search for the club's next General Manager of the Women's Team and Head Coach.

The club thanks Kevin, Tomás, and Chica for their contributions to Brooklyn FC and wishes them all the best moving forward.







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